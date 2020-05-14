On Monday, May 18, the Lawton Family YMCA will begin hosting its daily summer camps for children 5 to 14 years old.
“We’re going to have daily activities and games around the facility, indoor games but also outdoor games if the weather allows,” said John Veal III, Healthy Living Director/Youth & Family Director for the YMCA.
The Lawton Family YMCA recently received new Chrome Books which will allow for online, educational activities in the computer lab as well. There will also be weekly field trips according to Veal.
“We will be doing field trips, probably local with the way things are right now, but we do have our own bus. We take the kids to the wildlife refuge and we rent out a movie theatre every summer,” Veal said.
Also on tap for summer activities are archery, swimming, fishing and a host of other events.
The day camps will be held Monday through Friday until Aug. 20. Drop off begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. There is a one-time $50 registration fee. Camp prices are $95-a-week for members and $110-a-week for non-members. Daily rates are also available at $35-a-day for members and $45-a-day for non-members.
For those that are interested in enrolling their children in the summer camp, call 355-9622, or stop by the Lawton Area YMCA welcome center at No. 5 SW 5th. Registration can be made in advance, or the day of. For information on COVID-19 precautions, please visit the YMCA online at lawtonfamilyymca.org.