Lawton Eisenhower High School classes set reunion Aug 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lawton Eisenhower Classes of 1976 and 1977 will hold a joint 45-year plus 1 reunion on Sept. 16-17 in Lawton.The reunion will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Lawton Ike-Lawton High football game.On Sept. 17, a cocktail attire party with food, drink, dancing and a photo booth will be held at 7 p.m. at the Lawton Country Club.Other Saturday events are to be announced.Greg Nikkel and Jana Miller McCown (Class of ’77) and Kim Williamson Elam and Nancy Studzinski (Class of ’76) are organizing the reunion.Cost of the reunion is $80 per person and needs to be received by Sept. 10. This includes the Friday and Saturday events.To sign up, please send a check to Greg Nikkel at 106 Plantation Road in Houston, TX 77024, or Venmo Greg at @Gregory-Nikkel.For more information, visit the two class Facebook pages titled:“EHS Class of ’76” and/or “Friends Who Like Eisenhower Class of ‘77 — 40 Year Reunion”Or send an e-mail to ggnikkel@gmail.com or to lawtonikeclassof77reunion@gmail.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reunion Events Sport School Facebook Greg Nikkel Page Class Lawton Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists