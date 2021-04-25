Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “The Last Five Years” is available for streaming.
The stream will be available on demand through May 19 on the theater’s website, lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.
“The Last Five Years” features Bryson Petersen as Jamie and Mikki Hankins as Cathy. The musical is directed by Chance Harmon, the theatre’s executive director. This special production of “The Last Five Years” will only be available in streaming format, according to Harmon.
“Bryson, Mikki and our entire crew worked so hard to bring our patrons a beautiful musical to their home screens,” Harmon said. “As LCT’s first streamed production, we learned a lot during the making of ‘The Last Five Years,’ and I am so proud of our final product. I cannot wait for our community to enjoy what Bryson and Mikki brought to the stage.”
This “modern musical” is an emotionally powerful and intimate show about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.
“’The Last Five Years,’ artistically, tells the story of Jamie and Cathy’s five-year relationship. Jamie, the boy, tells his perspective in chronological order, while Cathy, the girl, gives her side in reverse-chronological order. They only meet and interact at one point in the middle of the show, and then continue on their own stories,” Harmon said.
Petersen started in theatre when he was just 10, he has been consistently on stage ever since. He began his professional acting career in 2017 when he played Ambrose Kemper in “Hello, Dolly!” at Casa Mañana in Fort Worth, Texas. He serves at the technical director for the theatre.
Hankins is an entertainer and model from Fort Worth with 20 years of performing experience. She has starred as Maria in “West Side Story,” Esmerelda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and Sophie in “Mamma Mia!” She also is a Disney princess-for-hire.
The cost to stream “The Last Five Years” on demand is $15. The stream will be hosted on the theater’s website, lawtoncommunitytheatre.com, and will be available through May 19.
For more information or questions, email director@lctok.com, call the theater at 355-1600 or visit lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.