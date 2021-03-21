Lights, camera, action.
For the last decade, the Lawton Community Theatre (LCT) and Lawton Arts and Humanities Council have partnered together to produce an annual spring children’s program. The program is performed live on the McMahon Auditorium stage, but because of the ongoing pandemic, this year’s crop of students will get a taste of life behind the camera, rather than the curtain.
This year’s program, “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” won’t be performed live, the performance is being recorded and will premiere for free on the Lawton Community Theatre website.
The change is a challenging one, but the cast of kids is more than up to the task, according to LCT’s Executive Director Chance Harmon.
“These kids have been working really hard and they are all extra talented,” Harmon said. “They have a way of learning quickly and they can adapt to new situations.”
“The Rainbow Fish Musical” is based on the international bestseller and award-winning book “The Rainbow Fish” and its message of friendship and belonging. With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of its kind. But when Rainbow Fish refuses to share their vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores them anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps them learn that it’s far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.
The show is being filmed to premiere on the website on Wednesday, and is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support comes from the McMahon Auditorium Authority, Lawton Community Theatre, the City of Lawton and the Lawton Arts & Humanities Council.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are not allowing field trips, and the city auditorium is closed to live performances; we felt it was important to do a virtual performance and share it with the rest of the community,” Michael Leal, Arts Coordinator for the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council, said. “Normally, students were required to pay a couple of dollars for admission, but this year the show will be free to view online.”
The musical has a run time of roughly 50 minutes, after which musical viewers will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the arts council that will help determine future cultural content.
The production is being directed by Mikki Hankins and the musical directors are Martha McCartney and Marsha Thomas.
While learning not to look at the camera can be tough, Harmon said the cast has been picking it up quickly and that, sometimes the real challenge comes behind the camera.
“You want to talk about a learning curve, editing film is harder than you’d think,” Harmon said. “It shocks me sometimes how quickly these kids pick up on things. They just dive into it. They sit there and talk about their characters and the relationships between them. They really are super talented.”
“The Rainbow Fish Musical” will be available for on demand streaming on lawtoncommunitytheatre.com beginning Wednesday and will be available through April 2.