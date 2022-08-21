Mikki Hankins, Bryson Peterson and Chance Harmon have years of live music experience between them.
All three are frequent performers in Lawton Community Theatre, with Harmon as director of the theater and Peterson as technical director. Hankins and Peterson have performed as a duo throughout Oklahoma and Texas. More recently, Harmon joins in.
“They let the old man join them for some shows every now and then,” Harmon said.
Harmon has been performing live music since he was a teenager. He started off as a country music singer at the former Opryland Theme Park in Nashville.
“A lot of people don’t know that I actually started out as a country singer,” Harmon said.
Harmon has also known Peterson for many years. When Peterson was a teenager, Harmon was his vocal coach, teaching him proper singing technique that he now gets to see him use while they share the stage.
“It’s so fun to listen to him sing so well,” Harmon said. “He and Mikki, they’re pros.”
The trio will perform a selection of standards, in a range of genres from classic country to modern pop music to hymns.
“We always have a few church songs that we love to sing, that we try to add in to our shows,” Harmon said.
The trio will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Lawton, 1302 SW A. The performance will be part of the First Presbyterian Church Music Series.
Harmon said that the performance is the first of many the trio has been asked to give in the coming months.
“We’ve been asked by a lot of people to come and perform,” Harmon said. “So, now we’ve really got to come up with a name for ourselves.”