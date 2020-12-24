Lawton Community Theatre and Magic 95 will present Act I and Act II of the classic holiday radio show “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Day. The show will be performed by volunteer actors from Lawton Community Theatre and will be broadcast by Magic 95.
Both Act I and Act II premiered last week and were met with praise from listeners, according to Chance Harmon, LCT’s executive director.
“Right after each act aired, we had people commenting on our social media platforms and we had people texting us telling us how much they enjoyed the production,” Harmon said. “Our director, cast, and our Technical Director, Bryson Petersen, who edited the recordings and added the sound effects, all worked so hard to make this radio show a perfect gift for our community. I am so happy that we have been able to bring theater safely into our patrons’ homes and to give them some joy this holiday season.”
The Christmas Day broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Act I and Act II will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and can be heard on 95.3 FM, the Magic 95 website, magic953.com, or on the Magic 95 apps and on Amazon Alexa.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” centers on George Bailey, who has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all — and it’s Christmas in Bedford Falls. As the angels discuss George, the audience sees his life in flashback. When George is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up being rescued by his guardian angel, Clarence, who then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn’t been for all his good deeds over the years.
Lawton Community Theatre and Magic 95’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is directed by Addam Tate, who has previously directed the theater’s production of “Young Frankenstein” and Blue Moon Productions’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”