Lawton Community Theatre to produce 'Winnie the Pooh KIDS'

Lawton Community Theatre will present its summer children’s musical, Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh KIDS.”
Based on the beloved classic characters from A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film, “Winnie the Pooh KIDS” promises to be a fun musical experience for children and their families.
In “Winnie the Pooh KIDS,” Pooh Bear is in the Hundred Acre Wood searching for some honey. But then, Pooh and his pals Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, discover that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson. As they prepare to rescue their friend, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and, of course, sharing snacks.
Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Winnie the Pooh KIDS” will feature children actors from ages 8 to 11. The children’s production is directed by Kristoffer Pendergraft. According to Chance Harmon, Lawton Community Theatre’s executive director, children’s theater is a fun learning opportunity for kids.
“When kids participate in children’s theater, they’re not only having fun interacting with each other and the material, but they are also learning theater and life fundamentals,” Harmon said. “When we do children’s theater, we use it as a teaching opportunity to help kids learn about theater basics, like stage directing and blocking, and these lessons in theater help with basic life skills, like speaking in front of a crowd and working as a team. All these lessons are a lot more fun when you’re dressed up as an animal.”