When it became apparent that the pandemic wasn’t going away any time soon, the crew at the Lawton Community Theatre began to put together a list of shows with small casts that could be performed well without a live audience.
“The Last Five Years” hit all of those marks. There are only two people in the cast, they only meet on stage once and the entire performance is packed with big pop songs and ballads, perfect for video.
“’The Last Five Years,’ artistically, tells the story of Jamie and Cathy’s five-year relationship. Jamie, the boy, tells his perspective in chronological order, while Cathy, the girl, gives her side in reverse-chronological order. They only meet and interact at one point in the middle of the show, and then continue on their own stories,” Chance Harmon, the show’s director and the theatre’s managing director, said.
The show is being recorded and will be available on demand beginning in March. It marks the first time that the theatre has pre-recorded a show to premiere without an audience. But COVID-19 has forced it to get creative with the way it delivers content to its patrons.
The pandemic also has limited what would typically be lively, jam-packed rehearsal evenings to Harmon and his cast of two, Bryson Petersen and Mikki Hankins.
“Since we’re trying our best to follow social distancing guidelines, we’re doing everything we can to limit the number of people in our building, so rehearsals have literally just been three people — myself and our two actors,” Harmon said. “Since (Petersen) is our co-star and also our technical director, it’s working out well. But we’re all having to wear multiple hats and do more than our fair share.”
Harmon called the show a “modern piece of theatre,” a musical with non-stop songs and a far cry from more “old school” pieces like “Hello, Dolly!” or “Ragtime.”
“Directing this show has been a wonderful challenge for me. But I think between the artistry of our actors, and my own ‘old school’ vision, we find a nice balance of artistic integrity and entertainment. My goal is to hold on to our virtual audience’s attention and entertain them, while also telling a poignant story that I think any adult can identify with,” Harmon said. “Almost everyone has had a sort of toxic relationship and at some point had to decide enough was enough. Plus, the music is rocking.”
The show is difficult to pull off under normal circumstances, according to Harmon. So creating a “virtual” production is made all the more complex by having to decide on camera angle, sound design and other considerations that don’t typically occur during a live performance.
“It has to be staged in such a way that the audience can follow where we are in each character’s story, and the actors have to have some serious vocal chops to pull off these songs. Fortunately, we found that with (Hankins and Petersen). They’re pros,” Harmon said.
Petersen started in theatre when he was just 10, he has been consistently on stage ever since. He began his professional acting career in 2017 when he played Ambrose Kemper in “Hello, Dolly!” at Casa Mañana in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I was the Teaching Artist in Residence at the Wichita Theatre for five years. In addition to directing a slew of children’s shows and co-administering our in-school theatre workshop program, I also played Jack Kelly in “Newsies,” Tarzan in “Tarzan,” Danny Zuko in “Grease,” and several other roles I’m proud of,” Petersen said.
“The Last Five Years” will mark Petersen’s first turn on the LCT stage as an actor.
Hankins is an entertainer and model from Fort Worth with 20 years of performing experience. She has starred as Maria in “West Side Story,” Esmerelda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and Sophie in “Mamma Mia!” She also is a Disney princess-for-hire.
“The biggest challenge with this show has been orienting ourselves for the camera instead of for the audience. We’re shooting the entire thing on a GoPro on a gimbal — so we have plenty of close ups, pans, rotations and all kinds of funky shots and angles. It’s taken some work to re-train myself to play to the camera, wherever it may be on stage, versus toward the audience,” Petersen said.
As of yet the production does not have a release date, but when it does become available patrons will be able to purchase it on demand for a period of time, according to Harmon.
“Watch our Facebook and website for announcements,” Harmon said.