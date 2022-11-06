Check into the Palm Beach Royale Hotel during Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Suite Surrender.” Pictured from left to right, Zander Zimmerman (Otis), Melissa Beck (Claudia McFadden), Christina Lowry (Athena Sinclair) and Keith Pannell (Francis).
Lawton Community Theatre will continue its 71st season with its production of “Suite Surrender” Nov. 11-22 at the theater, 1316 NW Bell.
“Suite Surrender” is a comedy by Michael McKeever. Set in 1942, the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel is under siege as two of Hollywood’s biggest divas vie for the same suite. Mistaken identities, overblown egos, double entendres, and one pampered little lap dog round out this fall-down-laughing riot of a comedy. An all-out love note to those wonderful farces of the 30’s and 40’s.
LCT’s production of “Suite Surrender” is directed by Kristoffer Pendergraft and features Melissa Beck as Claudia McFadden, dubbed America’s beloved Matron of Song, and Christina Lowry as Athena Sinclair, a great star of stage and screen. LCT’s Managing Director Chance Harmon is thrilled for the theater’s patrons to witness this comedy.
“This is the comedy our patrons need,” Harmon said. “We’re all well due for a knee slapping laugh, and those laughs that leave you deliriously breatheless. ‘Suite Surrender’ is exactly that comedy, and this cast makes it an absolute joy to watch.”
Lawton Community Theatre is the longest continually running community theater in the state of Oklahoma. LCT has produced high-quality theater productions since 1952 with a mission to promote live theater and enrich the quality of life in Southwest Oklahoma. More information about LCT can be found on its website, www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.