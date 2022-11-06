"Suite Surrender"

Check into the Palm Beach Royale Hotel during Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Suite Surrender.” Pictured from left to right, Zander Zimmerman (Otis), Melissa Beck (Claudia McFadden), Christina Lowry (Athena Sinclair) and Keith Pannell (Francis).

 Photo by Kaley Patterson Dorsey

Lawton Community Theatre will continue its 71st season with its production of “Suite Surrender” Nov. 11-22 at the theater, 1316 NW Bell.

“Suite Surrender” is a comedy by Michael McKeever. Set in 1942, the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel is under siege as two of Hollywood’s biggest divas vie for the same suite. Mistaken identities, overblown egos, double entendres, and one pampered little lap dog round out this fall-down-laughing riot of a comedy. An all-out love note to those wonderful farces of the 30’s and 40’s.

Recommended for you