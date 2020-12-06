Lawton Community Theatre and its board of directors have decided to close the theater’s box office and lobby effective Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, until further notice.
“With the rising numbers in cases and hospitalizations, we feel it is in our patrons’ best interest that we close our doors for the time being,” said Chance Harmon, the theatre’s executive director. “LCT still has some awesome socially distanced activities coming up for the community, like our radio show ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ that we partnered with Magic 95 for. Even though we can’t wait to get patrons back in our theater and shows back on our stage, right now we need to do our part in making sure the show goes on.”
For questions, contact Lawton Community Theatre at 355-1600 or at director@lctok.com.