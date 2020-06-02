And the show goes on.
The Lawton Community Theatre officially reopened its doors on Monday after a two-month closure following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Those entering the theater will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while they are there. Staff will be wearing masks and taking proper precautions to sanitize public areas.
The closure brought an early end to the theater’s 2019-2020 season with two shows, “Wait Until Dark” and “Matilda” remaining. Both productions were canceled resulting in a loss of revenue for the nonprofit community theatre.
The theater was able to secure a small business loan through the federal government’s COVID relief efforts according to the theater’s Managing Director Chance Harmon. The loan allowed the theater to continue to pay its staff and bills during the downturn.
“It’s hard to tell everyone how horrible it has been for us when you know there are theaters all over the country that have had it worst or are shutting down. In Lawton we’ve been lucky, we have such a wonderfully supportive community here,” Harmon said.
Financial worries have been weighing on Harmon during the lockdown, but even more than the lost revenue, he has feared the lost relevance.
“When you aren’t doing shows, people forget who you are,” Harmon said.
He hopes the theater can reassert itself into the forefront of the community’s imagination over the coming months with two summer programs.
Rehearsals for the theater’s summer benefit production will begin soon. Harmon hopes the show can help provide some financial relief for the theater, and some stress relief for the community. Directed by Charlotte Oates, the production will feature rock songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Additionally, signups for the theater’s summer children’s program, which will officially run June 22-26, will begin soon. This year’s program will focus on “The Lion King” with curriculum from Disney. It will be taught by the theater’s Technical Director, Bryson Petersen.
Both productions will be performed at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
“As much as we would love to have an audience back at LCT, it just isn’t the right time,” Harmon said. “We want our actors to be safe and we want our audience to be safe. The McMahon Memorial Auditorium has the space we need to guarantee the safety of our actors and audience.”
As the theater looks to recover from the closure, Harmon said it also is looking to inject kindness and joy back into the community through the selection of shows for the 2020-2021 season, which is set to be announced soon.
Meanwhile, as the staff and board asses their next actions, Harmon said the best way for the community to support the theater right now is to tell all of their friends about it.
“Go like our Facebook page, and if we make an announcement share it with your friends. It’s hard for any nonprofit to promote itself,” Harmon said. “That, and buy tickets.”
The LCT Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting June 1. More information about LCT’s benefit and summer children’s production will be available soon. For more information, email director@lctok.com.