Due to the current rise in cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Oklahoma, Lawton Community Theatre is recommending that all those entering the theater or participating in any LCT productions or activities properly wear a face mask while in the theater. Cast members are not required to wear masks while performing. Social distancing to the extent possible is encouraged.
Lawton Community Theatre asks its volunteers and patrons to please continue practicing personal hygiene measures, such as the washing of hands and using hand sanitizer.
McMahon Memorial Auditorium Performances
Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Aladdin Jr.” will take place August 19-22 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. On August 5, the City of Lawton announced that it would require face masks “inside all City of Lawton managed facilities,” which includes the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Therefore masks will be required to be worn by “Aladdin Jr.” audience members at all times inside the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
On August 16, the City of Lawton announced that it will be requiring social distancing “inside all City of Lawton managed facilities,” which includes the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Auditorium staff will socially distance seats and patrons are asked to not move or alter any social distancing measures.
For questions, contact the Lawton Community Theatre box office at 355-1600.