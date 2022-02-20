At the age of just 18, Grace Norbury can only estimate the number of plays and musicals she’s been in. She puts the number, after some consideration, at 18 or 19.
“I’ve been doing stuff since middle school,” Norbury said. “Before middle school I had the biggest stage fright. Once I got over it, I really fell in love with performing.”
For her latest performance, in Lawton Community Theatre’s student showcase of “Toy Camp,” Norbury plays two roles, Mrs. Grouchstick, a mentor to the toys played by the rest of the cast, and a witch. The two roles are really one-in-the-same, with the witch persona being the way the toy-students see Mrs. Grouchstick.
Norbury particularly likes playing the witch persona.
“It’s a lot of fun to play dark characters,” Norbury said. “You don’t get a lot of opportunities to do that, and it’s kind of a reference to the ‘Wizard of Oz’, which is really cool.”
As for the role of Mrs. Grouchstick, Norbury’s had a lot of experience being a mentor. At rehearsals, Norbury is as much a forceful guide as any of the designers and directors, advising the younger kids and helping them to be better performers.
“I love kids,” Norbury said. “I babysit a lot, so I know how to sort of help kids to focus first, then have some fun.”
She’s got plenty of performers to help, but she’s not alone. “Toy Camp” has a cast of 16 people, all children. Their chief guide through the play is director Bryson Petersen.
Petersen has been doing theatre since he was 10 years old. He’s performed, designed, directed and taught theater. He’s the technical director for Lawton Community Theatre, and has directed a wide range of children’s theater.
“In a lot of ways, the kids are braver than the adult actors I work with,” Petersen said.
The play is a musical centered around a group of toys learning the proper way to be toys for children at Toy Camp. The toys will spend a week at camp learning their trade, and hoping to avoid being discarded at the “toy dump.”
It’s fairly short, running an estimated 45 minutes, and will be presented without an intermission. Currently, performers rehearse at the Lawton Community Theatre, but when the show opens, it will be performed at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
Bonita Davis is one of the actors in the cast of “Toy Camp.” Davis plays Princess Ann, a princess who loves to play in the mud and who will, eventually, become Raggedy Ann.
Davis has performed in several plays and musicals at Lawton Community Theatre and in her school, Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences. She hopes to study psychology after graduation, and says she sees a great deal of connection between psychology and acting.
“I think it takes a lot to act, because you have to put yourself in the mind of someone whose really very different from yourself,” Davis said.