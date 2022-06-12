In the lobby of Lawton Community Theatre’s performance space on Bell Avenue, the four lead actors gather to talk about their upcoming show, “The Wizard of Oz.”
They’re not in costume at this point in the process, but you can almost tell who they play just by looking.
Dan E. Tibbs is playing Scarecrow, as indicated by the knee and elbow pads he’s wearing to rehearse what may be the most physically demanding role in the show.
“I knew I was going to be falling around and rolling around and stuff,” Tibbs said. “And as you get up in age, it’s really harder to just get out of bed, so I was really concerned about being able to fall without hurting myself, and these help so I don’t have to worry so much.”
Tibbs said that, like many children, “The Wizard of Oz” had a profound effect on him when he first saw it. He has wanted to play this role in particular for quite some time.
“There’s a lot of roles I always wanted to play, and this is one of them,” Tibbs said. “It’s one of the first movies I remember watching when I was younger, recording it on TV over and over.”
Behind Tibbs is Brendan Ward, whose medium length, curly hair is a dead giveaway that he’ll be playing the Cowardly Lion.
“This is only my second musical I’ve ever done,” Ward said. “I’ve never played a role this big before.”
His fellow actors are quick to add that, despite the little theater experience he’s had, he seems as comfortable as they are, a fact Ward attributes to the cast’s combined energy.
“These three have made me feel really comfortable with the role, and just gel with it,” Ward said.
Addam Tate joins the conversation a little after it starts, sort of stumbling into it while walking past. He’s a tall, thin man with sharp cheekbones that would be perfectly suited to the metallic make-up of the Tin Man.
“My role is a little less physical than the Scarecrow,” Tate said. “It’s more about how I carry myself.”
Tate said that his costume for the show will be painted metallic silver, but it won’t have the built-in stiffness of the original movie costume, leaving all the work of moving like the Tin Man to Tate.
Joy Scott carries herself with confidence and speaks with precise diction. She’s got a focused, excited look in her eyes, and exudes a good-natured attitude of the show’s central role, Dorothy.
“The first show I was ever in was ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” Scott said. “I played an Oz-ian woman, I had two lines, and it was fantastic. Now it feels like I’ve gone full-circle playing Dorothy in this show.”
Scott has been acting since she was 15, and recently graduated from Cameron University with a degree in performance theater. She talks with immediate enthusiasm about sharing the stage with an animal, the dog that will be brought in to play Toto, Dorothy’s dog, and faithful companion.
“We had a dog originally, but I guess I picked him up too quickly, and he started to hate me,” Scott said. “So, we’re going to have a different dog in the show.”
The show has been rehearsing for six weeks, with rehearsals split between the main cast of adults and teenagers, and the cast of munchkins, played by children. The two casts will be brought together over the next week, and the show will open on June 23.
“I saw the munchkins rehearse recently,” Tibbs said. “And they’re fantastic. They’re going to absolutely steal the show.”