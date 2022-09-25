To pull off a production of “Cabaret,” the powerhouse Kander and Ebb musical, you need a lot of people and a lot of talent.
At Lawton Community Theatre, people have tried to do the show, but for one reason or another, it’s never worked out, according to director Chance Harmon.
“We just haven’t had enough people to do it,” Harmon said.
This year, the stats have aligned, and Lawton Community Theatre will open its production of the show Thursday.
The show chronicles a cabaret called The Kit Kat Club during the transitional period between the German Weimar government formed in the wake of World War I, and the rise of the Nazi government that would soon lead to the outbreak of World War II.
The central characters of the show are Sally Bowles, a British performer featured at the cabaret trying her best to ignore the rising tensions outside the club, and Clifford Bradshaw, an American writer who comes to Berlin and becomes close to Bowles.
In these roles, performing in their last Lawton show before moving to Dallas, are Mikki Hankins, as Bowles, and Bryson Peterson, as Bradshaw.
Hankins is playing the central role of the show and serving as choreographer, a juggling act that she said has helped her play the role, and to discover similarities between herself and Bowles.
“I was really surprised to find I related to her so much,” Hankins said. “She wants everything to be fine, even if it’s not, and I want everything to be fine too.”
Harmon said that the role of Sally Bowles is a difficult one, because more than a willingness to be open and vulnerable, any actor playing the role has to possess less tangible qualities.
“The actress has to have the chops to play the role in the first place, or else it won’t work,” Harmon said. “And she really does.”
Peterson also serves as the technical director while playing one of its central characters.
“It’s a different kind of role for me,” Peterson said. “He actually doesn’t sing a lot in the show.”
Peterson said that the show, generally considered to be risquè by the standards of most classic musicals, was consciously designed to be less adult-oriented than other productions.
“The great thing is we’re getting to do it in a more tasteful way,” Peterson said. “So it’s going to be a production that anybody can feel comfortable going to see.”
Peterson said that he was excited about the production, which he feels Lawton Community Theatre is particularly suited to put on.
“It’s an intimate show, so our small space really works for it,” Peterson said. “We want people to feel like they’re in the club with the other characters, watching the performances.”
The play deals with heavy themes, such as rising fascism and loss in a way few musicals before it grappled with. Harmon said that the work put in by the cast has been especially surprising and moving to him.
“There have been a lot of scenes we’ve worked on, where I’ll see the actors performing, and I’ll be completely moved to tears watching them,” Harmon said. “It’s a really great show, and everyone has been doing a phenomenal job.”