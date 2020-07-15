The Lawton Community Theatre has postponed its classic rock benefit, “Rock On, LCT!,” which was scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday at Lawton’s McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
At this time, a new date for the classic rock benefit has not been set, but according to Chance Harmon, the theater’s executive director, tickets that have already been purchased for the benefit will be honored for the new date.
“We want our patrons to know that the classic rock benefit has not been canceled,” Harmon said. “Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in our area and in following the lead of our city government, we felt it was best to postpone the benefit for the health and safety of our volunteers and patrons.”
Harmon said LCT will continue to monitor local data and the decisions being made by local and state governments in an effort to curb the spread of the virus and how this will affect the theater as a whole and future performances.
“Choosing to postpone the benefit was a tough decision to make,” Harmon said. “We have a desire to be a light in our community, and we will continue to find new avenues to shine bright on our citizens. When we can return to a safe and comfortable environment, we will be ready to rock our patrons’ socks off.”