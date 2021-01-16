In 1952, a small group of devoted theatre lovers came together to establish the Lawton Community Theatre. It is the longest continually running community theater in the state of Oklahoma. In 1966, the theatre moved into the John Denney Playhouse, a 185-seat theatre on Bell Avenue.
Now, 55 years after moving into the John Denney Playhouse, the theatre is looking for a change of scenery and has set its sights on the former Lawton National Guard Armory in Elmer Thomas Park off of Cache Road.
“When I first moved here, I was pulling in off of Cache Road when I saw that building and thought ‘what is that dome?’” Chance Harmon, LCT’s executive director, said. “Now every time I see it, I think ‘why isn’t there a theatre in there?’”
Harmon’s dream may soon become a reality.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the City of Lawton unanimously endorsed the concept of the Lawton Community Theatre “occupying and maintaining the Lawton National Guard Armory as their future home.”
“I can’t thank the City Council enough,” Harmon said. “They were wonderful. I think they really understood our plight down here and they had wonderful things to say about the arts. They agreed that it was time for LCT to grow and get on high ground.”
And high ground is no metaphor. Due to its location in the floodplain, the John Denney Playhouse has been plagued by water damage through the years.
“The John Denney Playhouse has been such an important part of LCT and it has provided that trademark intimacy that let us come together and share stories and celebrate the arts,” Harmon said. “But our patrons have known for a long time that LCT is ready to grow and I hope they are as excited as we are about this opportunity.”
With the city council’s endorsement in hand, Harmon said that the theatre’s board is ready to begin raising the funds they need to update and repair the building. There are still plenty of plans to be made and, while Harmon hopes the theatre can be moved in within the next three years, they were given five by the city.
The theatre will begin the fundraising process immediately and plans to hire consultants to assess the building and determine the work that will be necessary to make it move-in ready. Harmon said that some have asked about the asbestos in the building, but said to rest assured that it had been taken care of by the State of Oklahoma.
The theatre has big plans for the building going forward, and Harmon hopes that it will allow them to expand on their children’s theatre classes as well as other offerings. The potential, it would seem, is limitless in Harmon’s eyes.
“We have wonderful theatre conferences that we have that we’d love to be able to host there,” Harmon said.
Not to mention the location itself, alongside a major entryway into Lawton, is an added bonus to Harmon.
“The visibility for us is just another Easter egg,” Harmon said. “There are so many great gems in Elmer Thomas Park, the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, the museums ... we hope that we will become a gem there too and get our chance to shine.”
Anyone looking to find out how they can help raise funds for the theatre’s transition can reach out to Harmon at 355-1600 or director@lctok.com.