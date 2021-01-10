Last year saw the cancelation of multiple plays, concerts and festivals. As the year wore on, many arts organizations began to ponder ways to host safe and healthy shows. Now, with the dawn of 2021 and a year’s worth of planning and reorganization behind them, the Lawton Community Theatre has announced its first live-streamed performance. The show is scheduled for late February.
The theatre is accepting virtual auditions for its upcoming production of “The Last Five Years,” a two-person production that will allow for social distancing between the play’s crew.
“We are so excited to present our community with ‘The Last Five Years’ and to be able to do it in a safe manner,” LCT’s Executive Director Chance Harmon said. “This musical only has two cast members, so we will be able to have safe rehearsals and recording performances, too.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many theaters to look into unique forms of production in order to continue to serve the community, and LCT is no different. The longest continually operating community theatre in Oklahoma, LCT has been producing community productions since 1952. Even amidst last year’s chaos they were able to keep up the tradition with events such as the summer theatre camp and a production of “Always Patsy Cline.”
Harmon will accept virtual auditions for “The Last Five Years” until 11:45 p.m. Jan. 14 via email at director@lctok.com. Audition packages will need to include a performance of a song from the show via a YouTube video link, a headshot and a resume. All items should be emailed to Harmon in one PDF.
“‘The Last Five Years’ is a great opportunity for actors with both range and stamina,” Harmon said.
The musical by Jason Robert Brown has been in production since 2001 and enjoyed an Off-Broadway revival in 2013. A film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan was release in 2014.
The two-person musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love takes place over five years with one character telling the story backwards and the other in chronological order. The two only meet each other once, during their wedding in the middle of the play.
Two roles
The two roles are for “Catherine Hiatt” whose character arc is described as going from “an ambitious, fresh-faced girl in a new relationship to a woman stunned by a betrayal and a divorce that she is only beginning to understand.” And “Jamie Wellerstein” who is described as “an ambitious guy on a promising first date with a dazzling career to someone who is blinded by success and ego. He is very lovable yet makes unintentional choices that sabotage his own happiness.”
Rehearsal and recording dates and times are TBD. Show will be available to stream mid-February.
For questions, contact Harmon at director@lctok.com or call theatre at 355-1600. A full description of the audition package requirements can be found at lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or on the theater’s Facebook page.