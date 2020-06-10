Due to an overwhelming response to Lawton Community Theatre’s Lion King Experience summer camp, the theater has added a second camp week, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 through July 3 at the theater, 1316 NW Bell, in Lawton.
Twenty future thespians signed up for the first week of the Lion King Experience summer camp, taking place June 22-26. Lawton Community Theatre will accept 20 more camp participants for the second week of camp. Both weeks of the Lion King Experience summer camp will be taught by the theater’s Technical Director Bryson Petersen.
Participants will receive a welcome bag packed with education resources and LCT swag, plus a guaranteed spot in the production of “The Lion King Jr.,” which will take place Aug. 7-16 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
The theater is still being cautious and will enforce CDC summer camp guidelines in order to keep participants safe.
Cost to participate in LCT’s Lion King Experience summer camp is $89. Camp is for students aged 10 to 18. For more information and to register for the Lion King Experience summer camp, visit Lawton Community Theatre’s website, lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or call the box office at 355-1600.