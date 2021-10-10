Over a century ago, when Lawton was still mostly tents, a group of women came together for the first meeting of the Entre Nous Study Club.
On Wednesday, the 18 current members of the club will celebrate its 120th anniversary.
“We live in a world that is not peaceful and calm and we seek out others to talk about things,” Lynn Miller, the club’s past president and second-longest standing member, said.
In this way, Miller explained, the modern group has much in common with the first group of ladies, who took it upon themselves to come together at a time when life in Lawton was experiencing the tumult of early growth.
Those pioneering women left behind their families and the comforts of home to strike out into the new land in Oklahoma.
In the earliest recorded meeting of the club from October 29, 1902, five members were assigned essays on selected topics: A Short History of Oklahoma, Sanitation of Lawton, How Shall We Beautify Our City, Oklahoma’s Natural Resources and Oklahoma’s Advancement in Education.
To this day, the women in the club still speak once per year on a particular topic that has been assigned to them. One recent topic included wine, where Miller said the club learned about the benefits of wine for the heart.
“The program is the one thing that scares people away sometimes. But it can be lighthearted. No religion and no politics, we want this to be an oasis of calm,” Miller said.
The club has 18 active members. Miller joined in 1990 and the club’s most recent member joined last year.
“Many of our members have moved away because they were elderly and needed to be near family. And of course some have passed away,” Miller said.
The club is constantly on the lookout for potential new members, according to Miller.
“We don’t recruit, we observe and select,” Miller said.
Whenever a member of the club identifies a potential new member, that person is observed to make sure they are compatible with the group. Once the individual has accepted an offer to join, the group as a whole votes on their acceptance.
“We find that someone is compatible with the group when they are a thinking person who loves to learn and study,” Miller said.
As the club prepares to celebrate its 120th anniversary, Miller is thinking about the future. The culture of the world has changed, Miller said, and she is unsure of the club’s long-term viability.
“I hope to see the club continue, maybe not for another 100 years, but I think in the short-term it will. Maybe for the next 10 or 20 years,” Miller said. “The pool of people we have to draw from is smaller, but I think that for the near-future we will continue.”