When Amy Scott first got off a plane in Nashville, the first person she met that wasn’t a member of her documentary film crew was Sheryl Crow.
Scott, who originally hails from Lawton, has been working as a director and editor in Los Angeles for 10 years. She was asked to film a documentary about Crow, and has since gotten to know the singer/songwriter very well, though the feeling of knowing Crow personally hasn’t stopped being strange to her yet.
“It’s still surreal,” Scott said. “I got a text from Sheryl about an hour ago, and even that felt surreal. The feeling hasn’t gone away.”
The documentary was shot in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott had to adjust to a filming environment very few filmmakers worked in, navigating the ins and outs of creating a project generally seen to be a communal effort during a pandemic.
“On a conceptual level, it felt very special,” Scott said. “We got to work on a film when so many people weren’t getting to do anything. On a logistical level, it was a nightmare.”
Scott explained that working on a film while practicing social distancing presented challenges she’d never considered. Particularly difficult for her was the editing process, in which she was unable to personally be in the room with the editor while cuts were being made, instead communicating online.
“That really sucked for me,” Scott said. “On the other hand, you don’t have to drive across town to pitch a film to producers, so some of the changes have been good.”
Before her work on this film, Scott had directed a well-received documentary about the life and work of Hal Ashby, a central figure in American film in the 1970s. Though Scott was asked to work on her latest documentary, she says she sees parallels between Ashby and Crow now that her work is complete.
“They’re both artists who are passionate and uncompromising,” Scott said. “And they both fought hard battles to do what they wanted to do.”
“Sheryl,” The documentary Scott made about Crow, premiered at the South By Southwest film and music festival in Austin, Texas, in March. Scott’s family attended the premier, where they met Crow themselves. The documentary sees Crow open up in ways unseen from her in the past, discussing her career ups and downs and her recent battle with cancer. The documentary features interviews with Crow’s colleagues, friends, and admirers, including Keith Richards, Laura Dern, and Emmylou Harris.
The film will be available through Showtime beginning Friday.
“It’s a journey of really hardcore obstacles,” Scott said. “Sheryl really had to fight hard to get where she is.”