More than 240 performers will take part in the Lawton Ballet Theatre’s 10th annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” ballet, to be performed at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium this coming weekend.
“There are a lot of really cool things we have put in this year,” said Katie Veenhuizen, owner and artistic director of Lawton Ballet Theatre, “such as new costumes, choreography, set pieces and special effects.
“I don’t want to spoil some surprises. However, I will say you don’t want to miss this show. We have some wonderful things in store.”
Veenhuizen explained what makes “The Nutcracker” special.
“My favorite part of the show is that it is designed as a classical ballet for small children. That’s pretty unusual. This isn’t a children’s version of the “Nutcracker,” it’s the full ballet because that’s how it’s designed.
“From the tiniest baby mouse up to the sugarplum fairy — every child and role is important. I also love the music. There is nothing better to get you ready for the holidays.”
Performer Angle Ngo agreed, “I would love for people to come see the Nutcracker because I feel like it gives the Christmas joy before Christmas.”
Ngo is only 13 years old but has already been dancing for eight of them, and this will be her third time performing in “The Nutcracker.”
“Some of the choreography is hard, because in some dances I flip and have to use all of my flexibility,” she said. “But I love it.”
For performers like Ngo, the reaction of the audience is an important part of the show.
“My favorite part of “The Nutcracker” is that I get to make people happy when I dance,” she said.
Other performers in the cast include Brynn Ruple and Ellaina Greene as the sugarplum fairies, Abby Gish and Lauren Lee as Clara, Ivan Bracher as the Nutcracker and Francis Waweru as the Cavalier.
One of those performers, Francis Waweru, has an interesting and inspirational life story. He was born and raised in Kenya, where life was full of difficult situations. This included walking an hour and a half to the nearest school at age 5, and living in a small room the size of a horse stall, without running water, with his mother.
According to his GoFundMe page, “But then, through the most remarkable stroke of luck, he found ballet. ... ballet saved his life.”
With the help of friends, a local studio, and scholarships, he began to grow as a dancer and person, and his first trip to the United States was through the nonprofit Artists for Africa, where he trained at the University of South Carolina’s Summer Dance Intensive.
Waweru is a junior at Cameron University where he is earning straight A’s and studying to earn a bachelor’s degree in theater. He is also trying to raise funds to pay for his next semester of school.
Artists for Africa has set up a GoFundMe page for Waweru, and Lawton Ballet Theatre is also trying to help. There are donate options on their ticket page, and there also will be a raffle, part of which will go toward his tuition.
“If every person buying a ticket donated just one dollar per ticket, it would make a huge difference to him,” Veenhuizen said about Waweru.
“Francis is not only a supremely talented dancer but he is also an amazing person,” she said. “We are grateful to have him with us at LBT.”
Like Waweru, “The Nutcracker” itself also had a rocky road to success.
Famous Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky first began working on the production in 1891. He had already written two ballets, “Swan Lake” and “Sleeping Beauty,” and this was to be his third.
The Nutcracker was to be loosely based on a fantasy story by E. T. A. Hoffmann, but that tale was darker than the one we see play out on stage today. Instead, a lighter, French version of the tale written by Alexandre Dumas became the inspiration for choreographer Marius Petipa.
However, when the Ballet premiered in 1892, it was to a lackluster response.
Tchaikovsky himself even seemed disappointed. “In spite of all the sumptuousness it did turn out to be rather boring,” he lamented after the premier.
But history would disagree. Currently, The Nutcracker has the distinction of being the most frequently performed of all ballets, and is especially popular around Christmas. Many of the musical pieces have also become iconic in their own right.
The story follows Clara, who is gifted a Nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. That night, her toys come to life, and she is whisked away on a magical journey to the land of snow and the land of sweets. They meet the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy, battle the Rat King, and eventually return home.
“I think people should come and see the show because it’s not only a wonderful, holiday tradition, but it’s also so important to support local theatre and dance,” Veenhuizen said.
“These dancers have spent five months preparing this production and the level of talent is through the roof,” she emphasized. “You will not be disappointed.”