More than 240 performers will take part in the Lawton Ballet Theatre’s 10th annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” ballet, to be performed at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium this coming weekend.

“There are a lot of really cool things we have put in this year,” said Katie Veenhuizen, owner and artistic director of Lawton Ballet Theatre, “such as new costumes, choreography, set pieces and special effects.

