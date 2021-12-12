For nine years, Katie Veenhuizen, director of Lawton Ballet Theatre, has overseen production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” in Lawton. It’s always the same show, but it’s never the same show twice.
“You’d think you’d get sick of it, and you could, if you stopped trying to find new things in it,” Veenhuizen said. “Every year, I find something new to do with it.”
Every performance before this year was done at the Cameron University Theatre, and every year, the show sold out.
“Every year, it’s like a Black Friday thing to get tickets,” Veenhuizen said. “There wasn’t a year where we didn’t sell out a month before the show.”
This year, to open the show to more people who want to see it, the Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” will be presented at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, a venue with three times the seating capacity.
With this production, Lawton Ballet Theatre will be the first local company to have performed “The Nutcracker” at the auditorium in at least 15 years.
“It’s been a long time since ‘The Nutcracker’ has been there,” Veenhuizen said. “So, it’s really neat to have it come home.”
Veenhuizen’s experience directing the show has given her a lot of insight into how to handle the production, which started with a cast of 60 students and now has a cast of more than 260.
“You always tailor it to your dancers,” Veenhuizen said. “I have a new group of kids dancing the show every year, and of course, I’m not going to give them the same choreography as someone who danced it before.”
The ballet was originally performed in 1892, with music by the preeminent Russian Romantic composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Originally, the ballet was not a success, but in the years since, it’s become a holiday staple, and one of the most performed ballet’s in the history of the medium.
“Almost everyone on Earth knows this music,” Veenhuizen said. “It tells you what time of year it is. It takes you to a place.”
The larger roles of the production mostly go to members of Veenhuizen’s senior dance class, students who have grown up at LCT, attending classes — and performing in “The Nutcracker” since they were young children.
One such senior dancer, Amaya Price, has been performing in the show since she was 8 years old. For this production, she is one of the Sugar Plum Fairies, one of the key dance roles for the show.
“It’s been amazing,” Price said. “A dream come true, something I’ve worked toward my whole life.”
Price’s experience at Lawton Ballet Theatre has been central to her life. So much so, that after graduation, she intends to study and teach dance, to give students the same experience and tools she was given.
“Dance is huge for me,” Price said. “It changed my life. You develop friendships, you develop your attitude, your body. It’s amazing.”
The show has already nearly sold out for one production, even with the added capacity of McMahon. Veenhuizen emphasized that anyone interested in seeing the show should buy tickets, even those who have seen it in the past.
“If you’ve seen ‘The Nutcracker’ in the past,” Veenhuizen said. “You haven’t seen this one.”