Kristoffer Pendergraft explains the meaning of a scene, line by line, to Megan Buckner during rehearsal for the upcoming Lawton Ballet Theatre production, "Shakespeare in the Park." The show will be performed at Elmer Thomas Park at 10 a.m. on June 25, and will be the first Shakespeare performance outdoors in Lawton in at least 30 years.
It’s been more than 400 years since William Shakespeare died, and modern audiences and actors still find deep connection with his words and with his stories.
At Lawton Ballet Theatre, a cast of kids and teenagers will be bringing the words to life — for the audience and for themselves — in a performance at Elmer Thomas Park.
For Megan Buckner, a junior at Elgin High School, this isn’t quite her first exposure to Shakespearean language, but it’s her first time giving a full performance of it.
“His language is really fun, but he also hides a lot of jokes in his play,” Buckner said. “He has a lot of really pretty language and imagery, and as a writer I appreciate that. All his plays are fun to perform, except ‘Romeo and Juliet.’”
Megan and her sister, Emma, are two members of a seven-member cast performing Shakespeare in the Park in Lawton, the first time an outdoor Shakespeare performance has been given in Lawton in at least 30 years.
The show was first pitched by Katie Veenhuizen, the director of Lawton Ballet Theatre. When choosing someone to run the program, her first choice was Kristoffer Pendergraft.
Pendergraft has been acting in Lawton since he was a child, and one of his first roles was as a fairy in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” when he was 9 years old. He has a passion and energy that, as far as he can tell, is the reason he was chosen by Veenhuizen.
“When she came to me, I wasn’t sure about it,” Pendergraft said. “I wasn’t sure if they’d be able to learn the language, and Katie told me, ‘They can learn it,’ and so I thought, ‘OK, they can learn this,’” Pendergraft said.
While he hasn’t yet worked with the actors, all of whom are between the ages of 12 and 19, he says they’ve already gotten the hang of a lot of the language.
“I’d describe it as a blossoming,” Pendergraft said. “When we first jumped into this, they were a little nervous, but they’ve already really started to understand the language, and get confident.”
Ellaina Greene, another actor in the production, has started to develop an understanding of the language simply through performing it. Even though this is her first time performing Shakespeare, she says she feels an innate relationship to the language.
“You don’t always have to understand exactly what it means,” Greene said. “Just, what does it generally feel like.”