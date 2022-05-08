Stephanie Sabol never thought it would happen, but over the course of three shows, she’s developed a real love for directing plays.
“I’ve really enjoyed doing it more than I thought I would,” Sabol said.
Her third production as director, “Freaky Friday: The Musical” is her first with a mixed cast of children and adults. It will run for one night only, on Friday at the Cameron University Theatre.
The last production Sabol directed for Lawton Ballet Theatre, “Into the Woods,” was a difficult one to put on. It was produced during the COVID-19 pandemic and was subject to all the interruptions associated with the virus, coupled with the built-in challenges of directing a show with a cast of children only.
“We’ve had a few shakeups for this show, but compared to the other ones I’ve done, it’s been a breeze,” Sabol said.
While this is Sabol’s first experience directing a cast that includes adult actors, she says that rather than making the production more difficult to mount, it’s helped things go more smoothly.
“The adult actors actually help to keep everyone on track,” Sabol said. “For this show, it’s like I have a lot of people to help me keep things in order.”
The show is an adaptation of a 1976 Mary Rodgers novel of the same name, which has been adapted into films several times. The story revolves around an overworked mother and her teenage daughter swapping bodies, and having to find a way to reverse the swap in a single day.
The musical was adapted by Bridget Carpenter, and features music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, the same duo that previously collaborated on the hit Broadway musical, “Next To Normal.”
For the Lawton Ballet Theatre production, the music director is Reagan Williams. For her, it’s a return to a show she’s had in her head before. She was cast in a production of the show that was meant to be performed in May of 2020, as the season-ending musical at Cameron University.
“It was going to be my senior show,” Williams said. “But obviously, that didn’t happen.”
Returning to the show, Williams walks the kids and adults through their singing parts, first listening to rehearsal tracks, and then singing through the songs. She said she’s excited to get a chance to come back to the show.
“It’s been going really well,” Williams said. “I think it’s going to be a great show.”
Trey Ellis, whose daughters have been involved with Lawton Ballet Theatre for several years, will make his debut in the show as Louis, a photographer. Lewis and his wife, Tonya, are both professional photographers, and he said when he was asked to play the part, he needed some convincing.
“They said that the character fit my personality and that he only had one line,” Ellis said. “It turned out he had more than that.”
Ellis said that the experience of working on the show and doing something with his children that they have a lot of passion for, has been an exciting change of pace from simply accompanying them to rehearsals.
“It’s been a lot of fun to do this instead of just watching it,” Ellis said. “It seems like it’s going to be a cool show.”