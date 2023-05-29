What seems like common sense, wasn’t all that common for the Beast, an arrogant prince who didn’t appreciate what he had. One day, an old lady offers him a rose in exchange for a place to stay for the night. He says no. She tries again. He says no.
She then reveals she’s beautiful, and transforms him into a beast as punishment. He now has until his 21st birthday to find the love of his life to be human again.
Then he meets the Beauty, a lady who shares the same problem and judges the prince based on him being a beast. But in the end, they fall in love with each other and live happily ever after.
The Beauty and the Beast is shown by the Lawton Ballet in four separate shows June 2-4 in the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
The first two shows are junior shows, Katie Veenhuizen said. She is the artistic director and owner of Lawton Ballet. The junior shows are played by kids age 3-12 and last one hour. They are shown at 6:30 p.m. June 2 and 2 p.m. June 3.
The senior shows last two hours and take place at 7 p.m. June 3 and 2 p.m. June 4.
“We started preparing in January,” Veenhuizen said. While the kids needed more preparation in general, the adult show is twice as long. “Preparing the two shows was difficult in different ways.”
Veenhuizen is confident that the audience will enjoy a great time with an easy-to-follow story, cool effects, good acts and great backdrops.
“Even if you don’t like dance, you will enjoy enjoy it.”
She also emphasized that the junior shows would be fun to watch for children, but everybody age 5 or older should be able to follow the senior show.
Tickets cost between $9 and $11 dollars, with discounts for children and seniors. Little children who can sit on their parents’ laps will not be charged. Tickets are cheaper online and may be purchased at www.lawtonballet.com and click on purchase tickets.