The annual Arts for All Festival will prompt every emotion from laughter to tears when it opens in downtown Lawton’s Ned Shepler Park.
The tears will start flowing with Friday’s opening ceremonies for Take Flight With the Arts, the 2023 festival that will be dedicated to the memory of the late Bobbi Matchette. Matchette, a long-time leader in the local arts community, served as Arts for All’s executive director for 27 years before stepping down in late 2022. She died in late March.
“She was a major supporter of arts as a whole, not just through Arts for All,” said Committee Chair Ronda Norrell, of the reason the Arts for All committee will honor Matchette’s memory. “It’s everything she’s done for the arts.”
Norrell said the 5:30 p.m. ceremony on the Fourth Street stage will include local dignitaries, as well as representatives from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Those opening ceremonies will launch a three-day celebration of the arts — all arts, Norrell said, explaining different people view arts in different ways. That means what you can see and touch, what you can hear and what you can taste. This year’s event also is approaching a milestone year: 2023 is the 49th time Arts for All has held its festival.
“We look at the festival as multiple events. Some people come for the arts. Some people come for the food. Some people come for the entertainment,” Norrell said. “People need to come down and enjoy the weekend.”
Arts for All is adding some new attractions this year to appeal to visitors of all ages, including a two-day e-game match set for Saturday and May 14.
“We’re going to have up to 30 matches a day,” Norrell said. “We’re adding this as a type of community event. It’s free; no entry fee for competitors.”
Competition begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. And, at the other end of the day there will be a reason to stay at the festival site after sundown: free concerts on the Fourth Street stage.
“We’ve never done that before,” Norrell said, of an activity she has dreamed about adding to the festival for years. “It’s just a way to let families stay down there.”
Concession booths will remain open until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, ensuring visitors can eat and drink as they listen to the music. You have to pay for the food and drink; the music is free.
Triple B. Jazz will perform a variety of jazz and old-school R&B from 6-9 p.m. Friday, while Smokey Motel, a rock-tangled indie band, will play from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Sunday, Edgar Cruz will play from 3-5 p.m., closing out the 2023 festival.
Of course, artists will display works in all manner of mediums, with displays coming from local and out-of-town artists. Those artists won’t be the only ones creating works. Tent areas will be set throughout the weekend to give young visitors a chance to try their hands at creating their own works.
Food vendors also will be a major attraction, selling everything from ice cream and sno-cones, to Greek food and Indian tacos, to catfish. Concessions also will include beer, wine and margarita booths.
Despite the fact the festival comes during Oklahoma’s notoriously iffy spring, Norrell remains firmly convinced the weather will be 80-85 degrees and sunny.
“It’s going to go on regardless of the weather,” she said, with a laugh, adding the festival also is a good way for families to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Norrell said the festival that takes place over 35 hours is the product of hundreds of volunteers who come together to create the setting and coordinate a variety of activities for the public to enjoy.
“It’s a wonderful sampling of art,” Norrell said, explaining one reason the festival is so refreshing is that people from all walks of life attend. “Every citizen has the opportunity to see the arts, to appreciate it, to watch the stage entertainment, and watch an e-game.
“It’s a different opportunity for families to come down there and cross an art barrier. It is proven that arts help, help education, help youth, help families. It’s a natural barrier breaker.”