Arts for All

This is the official logo for this year’s Arts for All Festival, which begins on Friday.

 Courtesy photo

The annual Arts for All Festival will prompt every emotion from laughter to tears when it opens in downtown Lawton’s Ned Shepler Park.

The tears will start flowing with Friday’s opening ceremonies for Take Flight With the Arts, the 2023 festival that will be dedicated to the memory of the late Bobbi Matchette. Matchette, a long-time leader in the local arts community, served as Arts for All’s executive director for 27 years before stepping down in late 2022. She died in late March.

