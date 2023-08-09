Lawton AMBUCS president recognized

Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS President Jerrell Guy Green presented by Great Plains Regional Director Gordon Shaw last weekend during the organization’s national conference in Louisville, Ky.

 Courtesy photo

The Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS was recognized at the organization’s national conference.

Outgoing Chapter President Taren Cabelka said the club attended last weekend’s conference in Louisville, Ky. After being the first woman elected president of the chapter in its 70th year, she said it offered a great highlight to her time in office.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

