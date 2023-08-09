The Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS was recognized at the organization’s national conference.
Outgoing Chapter President Taren Cabelka said the club attended last weekend’s conference in Louisville, Ky. After being the first woman elected president of the chapter in its 70th year, she said it offered a great highlight to her time in office.
“Our Lawton club was ranked No. 19 in the nation,” she said, “and, thanks to the help from the community with Pancake Day and our club with ramp builds this past year, out club achieved Superior Club status. “
New chapter President Jerrell Guy Green was recognized at the convention as well, Cabelka said.
The organization is gearing up for its annual Pancake Day at the Great Plains Coliseum on Nov. 6, the first Monday in November, Cabelka said. The event, with a 100 percent profit margin that goes back to the organization’s mission, is annually the largest fundraiser for the organization each year. It is key to assistance in building more than 40 ramps throughout the city to assist those in need, she said.
The Lawton Chapter of AMBUCS was chartered in 1953 and is a non-profit charitable organization. The AMBUCS mission is dedicated to inspiring people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence, through a nationwide network of volunteer chapters working in partnership with physical, occupational and speech therapists; by providing Amtryke adaptive trykes, scholarships for therapists and many forms of community service.