Two Lawton actors will perform in a Wichita Falls, Texas, show for the first time in Wichita Theatre’s production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
Emmalee Hamilton, 19, and Teagan Schmidt, 9, are two young actresses with a lot of production experience between them.
Schmidt, though only 9 years old, already has appeared in at least a dozen plays, advertisements and short films. She started acting last year, but has been performing longer than that.
“I’ve been dancing for a few years,” Schmidt said. “I was in my first play last year, and ever since then I’ve had the bug.”
Schmidt has acted several times with Hamilton. In “Beauty and the Beast,” Schmidt will play Chip, while Hamilton plays Belle. Schmidt said that acting alongside Hamilton, both in this show and in shows past, have helped her to find a love for acting.
“She’s amazing,” Schmidt said about Hamilton. “I really look up to her. She’s a role model.”
Schmidt has auditioned for shows and other things nearly non-stop for the last year. She comes from a military family, and her parents have recently opted to home school her, which gives Schmidt a lot of time to get involved in local shows and theater classes.
For Schmidt, theater also is a great way to meet friends and keep her social life.
“It has been such an amazing experience,” Schmidt said. “I feel like meeting new people, and making new friends, and getting to perform, it makes me happy.”
Hamilton started acting in 2016, at around 12 years old, soon after seeing a production at Wichita Theatre, where she’s currently performing.
“I knew before that, that being on stage was what I wanted to do,” Hamilton said. “But I didn’t start acting until then.”
In the six years since she started acting, Hamilton has appeared in, by her own estimate, 33 productions including “Beauty and the Beast.” She’s a freshman at Cameron University, studying vocal performance, with a minor in theater arts.
Some of her favorite past roles have been Miss Honey in “Matilda: The Musical” and Velma Kelly in “Chicago,” both at Lawton Community Theatre. Though she’s done a few straight plays, Hamilton said she’s particularly drawn to musical theater.
“I love dancing, singing and acting. I love all kinds of performance. It gives me a feeling of happiness I can’t really describe. It’s magical,” Hamilton said.
For Hamilton, getting to play Belle is a big step forward. As a child, “Beauty and the Beast” was one of her favorite movies. Getting to revisit it years later as an actor presents an entirely new challenge.
“I’ve loved getting to do this,” Hamilton said. “Playing Belle is really surreal, but really gratifying for me.”