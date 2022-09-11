Beauty and the Beast

Teagan Schmidt, left, and Emmalee Hamilton in costume during a dress rehearsal for “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” at the Wichita Theatre in Wichita Falls, Texas.

 Courtesy Photo

Two Lawton actors will perform in a Wichita Falls, Texas, show for the first time in Wichita Theatre’s production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

Emmalee Hamilton, 19, and Teagan Schmidt, 9, are two young actresses with a lot of production experience between them.