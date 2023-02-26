Lawton natives Alex Rodriguez and Emmalee Hamilton are starring in their first professional acting roles in the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma’s production of “Big River”.
The musical is based on the classic novel “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”. Alex plays Huck Finn and Emmalee plays the role of Mary Jane. Both are excited about the production.
“I don’t think I will ever have enough words to describe how much being a part of this production has meant to me,” Hamilton said. “To say that I am in my first professional show is so surreal and a huge dream come true. I never thought this would happen, and I am beyond grateful to have been given this opportunity.”
Rodriguez pointed out that he would never have made it to his first professional show without the support of those in Lawton.
“My beginnings were with LCT (Lawton Community Theatre) and I am so thankful for their support. Specifically, Chance Harmon and Bryson Petersen have played a huge role in where I am today,” he said.
Rodriguez and Hamilton explained how they see a little of themselves in the character they play.
“Huck (Huckleberry Finn) is young, spirited, good-intentioned, and a little bit stuck in his ways,” Rodriguez explained. “Huck and I are similar in both having a certain enthusiasm for life and craving adventure, but different in that Huck is unwilling to learn.”
Hamilton also sees some of herself in her character.
“Mary Jane is a compassionate, kind, trusting, soft-spoken, and generous person who cares and loves unconditionally,” said Hamilton. “She always tries to see the best in people, which is something that I immediately related to when I read the script for the first time.”
Director Michael Baron expressed his appreciation for these two actors, and for what they bring to the stage.
“I’ve watched both Emmalee and Alex grow as actors during their time as students in Lyric’s Thelma Gaylord Academy,” he said. “Now that they are in their late teens, it’s been exciting to watch them evolve. They have created thoughtful, complex, and heartfelt performances. Both of them have brought a unique perspective to their characters and sing the Roger Miller score with wonderful authenticity.”
“Most importantly,” he continued, “they were a positive force in the rehearsal hall, and this kindness is evident in their performances.”
“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was written by Mark Twain and published in 1885. It is a story of adventure, courage, and friendship in the unlikeliest of places, as Huck and Jim, an enslaved person who has escaped, make their way down the Mississippi River together.
The events of the novel take place in 1835, before the Civil War, when slavery was still legal throughout much of the United States. Racial conflict and human rights play a central role in the tale.
One hundred years later, in 1985, the novel was adapted for the stage by Tony Award-winner Bill Hauptman, and the music and lyrics were written by late singer-songwriter and Oklahoma-native Roger Miller.
“The musical has been beloved by many theater-makers as well as audiences since 1985,” said Baron, in a note. “However, in the past decade, the musical has become more problematic in its portrayal of both the white and African-American characters. Also, by adapting the book, the musical becomes unbalanced in the opportunities given to the actors telling the story of this difficult period in American history.
“While I do believe Twain was a humanist and believed all of us are created equal, some of the language and situations in the book have become traumatic for many when they are lifted off of the page and brought onto the stage in the present day. This doesn’t mean the musical shouldn’t be performed, but like all stage productions, must be looked at through the lens of the present day.”
These issues and others made it apparent to some that the original version of “Big River” was due for an update.
Michael Bobbitt, the former artistic director of Adventure Theatre in Washington, D.C., came up with the idea to adapt the play for modern, and younger, audiences. With input from the African American community and from Bill Hauptman, the writer of the original play, a new version of the Broadway hit has been created.
“This is the third stop in a three-theatre collaboration,” Baron said, “and at each stop, we’ve made changes to bring clarity and hope to this heartfelt musical.”
“This hour-long version of Mark Twain’s novel removes offensive language and expands the role of Jim, now the same age as Huck,” reads a synopsis on the Lyric Theatre’s website. “This tale of friendship against all odds is recreated for young audiences as two best friends demonstrate the power children have to change the world.”
“This show is the first of its kind,” said Rodriguez. “‘Big River’ is full of important racial themes, and Lyric Theatre wanted to find a way to make it more accessible for younger audiences.
“I was able to put my input in on what songs and lines made it to the final script. There were times I feared that the show would lose its convicting message, (but) The Lyric Theatre staff handled this well, and I think the final copy is a good medium.”
Hamilton is pleased with the final product.
“I believe that everyone involved in the process of creating this new version of “Big River” did such a wonderful job,” she said. “They kept important plot points in the story and brought out the voices of characters that were originally not heard from as often.”
Rodriguez wants to encourage other young people who are interested in acting or stagecraft to pursue their passions.
“Just go and do it,” he said. “Take the lessons, classes, and chances. The No. 1 teacher is experience. Do not think that if you don’t have the money to put towards technical training that you cannot still succeed. Passion itself can be worth just as much as hours in a practice studio.”
Hamilton agreed, saying, “Go for it, kiddo! The theatre is like your own little bubble. You are in this safe space where you can go to new worlds without any judgment. There is so much you will learn when you get into theatre. You’ll strengthen your social skills, create friendships, learn about responsibility, and bring joy to others that come to see you perform.
“The theatre is my version of Disneyland, it is the most magical place on earth to me. When you are ready, you go for it. You have plenty of time to begin, and I will be cheering you on when you are ready to start.”
For more information, visit https://lyrictheatreokc.com/shows/big-river-the-adventures-of-huckleberry-finn/