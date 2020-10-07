The last day to stream the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Celebration of the Arts is Monday, Oct. 12. The concert can be viewed on the orchestra’s website, lawtonphil.com.
LPO’s Celebration of the Arts highlights Lawton’s McMahon Foundation and Arts for All organization. It also features the orchestra’s first concert of its 2020-2021 season, which features violinist David Kim performing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons alongside the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra. The orchestra is conducted by Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch.
For more information, contact the LPO office at 531-5043.