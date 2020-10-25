It started with the renaissance now we’re here.
Since the first Cameron University Academic Festival in 1991 was dubbed the “Year of the Renaissance,” the school has hosted 10 year-long symposiums over in-depth subjects. For this year’s Academic Festival XI, that subject is “Connections: Information Transfer Between People.”
“With the proliferation of social media, blogs, and virtual meetings, clear and concise communication is at risk to become a lost art,” Cameron University President John McArthur said when the theme was announced.
On Nov. 10, Lynne Lancaster, the second of three keynote speakers, will address the festival. Lancaster is a generational expert who co-authored the book “The M-factor: How the Millennial Generation is Rocking the Workplace.”
Lancaster will speak about the importance of generational understanding, particularly in the workplace.
“I love that (Cameron) is an intergenerational campus because being in class with each other and being able to do projects together is fantastic for generational understanding,” Lancaster said.
In addition to learning what makes other generations tick, she hopes her presentation can help students learn more about their own generations.
“Students need to know about their own generation. What makes them unique, what makes them special,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster has been a guest on CNN, CNBC and NPR, and she has appeared in national publications including Fast Company, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, TIME Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
Her generational knowledge covers baby boomers to genZ— and everyone in-between. Her current topic of interest, as evidenced by her latest book, is the millennial. And millennials, in turn, tend to push back on being categorized.
“Millennials are particularly sensitive to it because they’ve been stereotyped so much,” Lancaster said.
But generational theory, as Lancaster describes it, is not the be-all-end-all of sociological philosophy. It is simply another way for people to understand each other.
“It’s not perfect. It’s not meant to put people in a box ... it’s a way to take the lid off of the box,” Lancaster said.
One of the most common questions she receives during her speaking engagements is something along the lines of “why do my co-workers drive me crazy?” It is a sentiment shared across generations, according to Lancaster.
Boomers, genX, millennials and genZ are all working within close quarters of each other now. And each generation has its own quirks and values.
“Baby Boomers are retiring; some don’t want to retire at all and are focused on retooling. We have genXers who are stepping up to the big jobs while they’re also struggling to find work/life balance … millennials are having to regroup again after facing another economic crisis and wondering how they are going to adapt. Meanwhile genZ is emerging into a workplace in a very odd environment,” Lancaster said.
Turnover is another topic on a lot of employers’ minds right now, with many blaming the younger generations for this expensive and disruptive process. But Lancaster asks those employers to take a step back and actually assess the turnover numbers generationally to try and understand who they are losing and why.
“Why do (younger generations) feel less connected in their culture? That is something that requires asking hard questions,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster will be speaking at Cameron on Nov. 10; however, ticket sales are limited and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.