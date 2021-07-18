Kylila Rice, Lawton’s new arts coordinator, is ready to shine the spotlight on local artists.
“The most exciting aspect that I am ready for is meeting all the people. I get joy in telling my story, and I want to give the opportunity to facilitate other people’s story,” Rice said.
Rice sees the community of Lawton as a city for artists of every kind. She believes the art talent in the community is abundant and with the help of the community, artists can get the proper recognition for their work.
“I see a community that values art and artist, so I think it would be great to get these local artists exposed to the community,” she said. “The talent is here, and I am hoping to better support the artists and advance them.”
Not even a full week into the new job, Rice already sees the overall acceptance of art in Lawton. As a military spouse, she wants to continue to push art to the military community to help veterans express and showcase their art. To see artists all over town express themselves, be heard and send messages is the aspect of art that touches Rice deeply.
“I am so excited to get closer with the military community here at Lawton/Fort Sill with art and somewhere for them to go with that art,” said Rice. “I want residents and guests to enjoy Lawton/Fort Sill because of how wonderful our arts community is.”
The Tampa Bay native was in fourth grade when she began showing interest in the world of performing art. Rice composed songs that she would perform in front of her class, sparking her infatuation as a performance artist. She carried that along into her secondary school career, being a top three spoken word poet in the state of Florida. Rice graduated from local Middleton High School in June 2010.
Not even a full month after graduation, Rice had to report to the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point at the end of the month. At 6 a.m. June 27, 2011, during the acceptance ceremony, “A-Day,” Rice became a West Point cadet. There, she would spend two years pouring back into the art department at the academy. Rice became the African American Art forum president and the theater club president. Also, she was the event producer for performance collection of poems, songs, and dances in honor of Black History Month.
After spending two years at West Point, Rice left to work on various other organizations. From becoming a licensed street performer in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to being a freelance journalist covering Nelson Mandela’s ceremony in Washington, D.C., her art entity has traveled to different parts of the spectrum.
“If more people knew how to use art to express themselves, society would be in a much better place,” she said.
Following the transition from West Point, Rice began her own blog called “Poetic change” as a place to post her poetry. Before long, she would receive art and poems from cadets at West Point and civilians all around.
“The main goal for the blog was to heal and to connect with people to help with their transition out of the military, as well as myself,” she said.
At the end of June toward the beginning of July, Rice and her husband were preparing to move to Texas, where the couple was originally planned to be stationed. With a change of plans, the duo ended up being stationed at Fort Sill, where Rice applied for the arts coordinator job for the City of Lawton.
“Kylila brings a wealth of experience to the position and I am excited to see the new opportunities for the community to engage in the arts in Lawton,” said arts administrator, Jason Poudrier. “Her desire to connect individuals with art and her experiences in the past exemplifies the type of work she will be bringing in. As long as she is in the position, I see good things happening for the city of Lawton.”
Only one week into her tenure, the excitement ent only increases for Rice. She is excited and happy to be back in the Lawton community, ready for the journey ahead.
“ I am ready to bring excitement back into Lawton after a year of COVID. Let’s make Lawton fun, and I feel arts can do that,” said Rice.