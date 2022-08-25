'Knights of the Old Republic' remake relaunched at new developer
Courtesy photo

An update to one of the best RPGs of all time has been given new life.

One of the most exciting announcements of last year was that Aspyr Media was working on a complete remake of “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic,” the classic BioWare RPG set thousands of years before any live action “Star Wars” content. Released on the PC and Xbox, it was one of the most engaging titles of its generation. But the years haven’t been kind to it, as many other games have taken its concepts and gameplay systems and improved on them greatly. So the idea of a complete remake was enticing, and a bit daunting for fans — and apparently, for the developer.