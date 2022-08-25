'Knights of the Old Republic' remake relaunched at new developer

An update to one of the best RPGs of all time has been given new life.
One of the most exciting announcements of last year was that Aspyr Media was working on a complete remake of “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic,” the classic BioWare RPG set thousands of years before any live action “Star Wars” content. Released on the PC and Xbox, it was one of the most engaging titles of its generation. But the years haven’t been kind to it, as many other games have taken its concepts and gameplay systems and improved on them greatly. So the idea of a complete remake was enticing, and a bit daunting for fans — and apparently, for the developer.
The Texas-based development studio was stripped of the project earlier this year, resulting in hefty layoffs. At the time, reports suggested that the remake simply wasn’t coming together as well as it should have been. Industry journalist Jason Schreier reported this week that Disney, which owns the “Star Wars” property, and Sony, which was helping to bankroll the remake, were not happy with the progress Aspyr had made up to that point. Since the announcement, any news on the remake had been few and far in between. But Schreier confirmed this week that Saber Interactive is hard at work on a new version of the remake.
Saber Interactive knows a thing or two about remakes. The studio helped develop “Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary” and its followup, “Halo 2 Anniversary.” They’ve also assisted in the production of dozens of games, and released the co-op shooter “World War Z” and this year’s “Evil Dead: The Game.” Granted, a quick glance at their product output might not instill the most confidence, but they’ve got experience with larger projects on their side — something Aspyr Media never had.
At the heart of this entire project is the Embracer Group, a coalition of studios and publishers that is quickly gaining market share in the industry. Just last week, it announced the surprise purchase of multiple new studios, and somehow gained the exclusive media rights to all Middle-Earth properties based on the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. Embracer is quickly carving out a large portion of the video game industry for itself, but has yet to really release that one major hit that everyone talks about. Just Tuesday, reviews hit for the highly anticipated “Saints Row” reboot, and they were not pretty. It currently sits at 65 on Metacritic.
Embracer somehow secured the rights to a remake of “Knights of the Old Republic” and wants to put its best foot forward. Originally hitching it to an unproven studio known for subpar ports of games to older hardware led by two project leads with zero experience in manning such a large project was not the best foot forward. After two years of work, if Embracer was not pleased with the progress, then it certainly must have been worse than many feared when the announcement was made.
Despite the complete reboot of the project, Embracer cautioned that no delays were expected. As Schreier reported, that might be a bit of a misnomer. When the game was announced last year, Embracer never gave a specific release date, or even a release window. That’s because no internal date has ever been established. So the project has been rebooted, relocated to a new developer and has undergone a tumultuous development cycle, but it’s not delayed. You can’t delay what never had any sort of release forecast in the first place. But at the rate that AAA development goes these days, we might not see “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic” within the next four or five years. Hope you weren’t expecting it any time soon.
