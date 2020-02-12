Lawton First Assembly is inviting the community to spend an evening learning, growing and worshipping with television and film actor Kirk Cameron and his wife Chelsea Cameron in their “Living Room Reset,” a program designed to bring families closer together.
Cameron and his wife are touring across the nation visiting 30 different churches and bringing their own unique brand of entertainment and worship to the stage.
The Cameron’s will be live on-stage at Lawton First Assembly sharing stories about their marriage and their family.
“Think of it as a ‘home-run date night’ with my wife and me. A time to get away with your spouse for 3 hours with us to laugh together, pray together, learn together, and worship together, as we dive deep into the subjects that matter most to you and me. And best of all, you’ll learn how to see your family with new eyes and be inspired about giving your family a living room reset,” Cameron said.
The Camerons reached out to Lawton First Assembly to inquire about hosting one of their tour nights at the church, which has had success with other similar programs in the past.
“We jumped on the opportunity. We said ‘of course, we’d love to be a host church,’” said Debbi Pratt, Associate Pastor at Lawton First Assembly, who, along with her husband Gary Pratt, the Executive Associate Pastor, is spearheading the event.
“We believe the family unit is very important and that this is a very timely program,” Gary said. “We believe the family unit needs to be brought back to prominence.”
According to the Pratts, this event will be one of the largest that the church has hosted in recent memory and they fully expect it to sell out. But hosting the event is just one more link in a never-ending chain of events and services the church offers that focus on family unity.
“I’d like to think a large part of what we do here, any program, any service we offer, is designed to help bring people closer to one another and to the Lord,” Gary said.
One such program is the NAME center, which stands for National Association of Marriage Enhancement. The center is a free service for anyone to take advantage of, it provides a “coaching couple” to anyone that may have hit a “bump” in their relationship.
“Families sometimes hit a bump and they need that support,” Debbie said. “It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been married, you can never do enough to stop strengthening your marriage.”
Gary said the most important take away for anyone that comes to see the Camerons at the church is to recognize that family unity is key.
“We’re so disjointed right now. We’ve got kids and parent both running in all different directions and the living room has almost been taken out of the midst,” Gary said. “Where does the family get together and talk now? I think that’s kind of the key with this thing.”
Debbie, who agreed, said her preffered word was “discombobulated.”
For more information about the event, call Lawton First Assembly at 536-9325.