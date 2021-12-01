Keeping safe while online shopping

Around this time of year people around the world begin making hundreds of millions of online shopping transactions as they buy last minute gifts for their loved ones over the holidays. Online shopping affords us with all the convenience of shopping at Walmart or Target without having to worry about lines and, lately, illness.
But just like shopping in real life, online shopping comes with the potential risk for fraud.
So before you go punching in those digits and clicking that big check out button, take a moment to consider some of the easiest ways to keep your identity and banking information safe this holiday season.
Shop from sources you know and trust
You should only ever buy items online form established businesses. It can be tempting to click on those amazing deals that pop up on your social media feed advertising great finds and low prices, but chances are they will take you to some shady corners of the internet. At best you’ll end up with a substandard purchase, at worst you’re looking at identity theft or fraud.
Be cautious of great deals
Just like in real life, if it seems too good to be true online it probably is. You might think you are buying your kids that great new game system they want off eBay for a steal, until you get a box full of rocks in the mail next week. Always make sure to read the fine print. Some less-than-reputable online outlets like to advertise a photo of one thing that is actually a completely different thing. Keep an eye out for those “got ya” advertisements.
Stay off the public Wi-Fi
This is just a good tip for general tech safety, but it becomes especially important during the holidays. It can be tempting to connect to the Wi-Fi in the airport and do some last-minute shopping while you wait for your flight, but this is incredibly dangerous – especially if it is an open network. Bad actors often link up to these networks trying to skim personal information off other users. Best to avoid it and wait until you can access a secure network.
If possible, do your online shopping with a credit card
This is one that doesn’t get talked about often enough. Debit cards are ubiquitous these days, almost everyone has one and almost everyone uses one for online shopping or ordering. But debit cards offer criminals direct access to the money in your bank account, unlike credit cards. Additionally, most credit cards have fraud liability that keeps you from being liable for fraudulent charges if the credit card is stolen.
Don’t save your information
It can be tempting to save your card information in every website that you buy from for ease of access later, but saving that information is asking for trouble. If those sites are compromised, that information could be stolen. Or if you happen to lose your device, or someone gets a hold of your login info, the information is right there waiting for them.
I know that ease of use is the whole reason most of us turn to online shopping, and that these rules feel like hurdles that obstruct that ease, but trust me, these are solid measures that will help keep you safe. After all, the last thing anyone wants for Christmas is identity theft.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly technology column for The Lawton Constitution.