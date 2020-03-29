Now that we are all a few weeks into the global outbreak of COVID-19, and are settling into our new routine of social distancing, it’s time to start thinking about creative ways to keep ourselves entertained.
One thing that is important to remember is that social distancing only relates to physical distance. Now, more than ever, it is important for us to stay connected to our communities. So think about the things on this list as a way to distantly socialize, rather than socially distance.
Get artsy
In times of great strife, we often turn to the arts. They provide us with comfort and a reminder of our own humanity. And the greatest thing about art is that you don’t have to be good at it to participate. Unlike, say, riding a unicycle, anyone can pick up a paint brush and immediately create something.
Now is a great time to discover, or perhaps rediscover, “The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.” This half-hour instructional public access show ran for 31 seasons. Despite his death in 1995, Bob Ross has become an internet celebrity, beloved for his kindness and soft-spoken manner. During each 30-minute episode, Ross talks his viewers through the creation of an imaginary landscape. The best part? Every season of “The Joy of Painting,” is available for free on YouTube.
Help your neighbors
Compassion is never in short supply during a crisis — but sometimes food can be. The Lawton Food Bank is accepting donations of pantry-stable food stuffs. With the cancelation of their food drives, the food bank is relying on the kindness of the community to help keep its shelves stocked.
If you are stuck at home right now this is a great chance to go through your pantry and fill up a basket or box for your local food bank. You can also consider setting up a centralized donation box in your neighborhood to let your neighbors make donations as well. Just make sure you call ahead first to schedule a time to make your drop-off.
Discover your green thumb
Forget the succulents, this is the perfect time to get out in your backyard and start a garden. There are plenty of online guides that can talk you through every step of the creation process. From picking the right location and size, to suggestions about which vegetables grow the best in your climate, you can find it all online.
And if vegetables aren’t your thing, spring is the perfect time to plant flowers. A flower garden is an excellent way to keep yourself busy both physically and mentally.
Host a virtual cocktail party
Missing your friends? No worries. There are plenty of apps available to keep you connected including Zoom, FaceTime and Houseparty. All great for keeping your friends faces around even if they can’t be near each other.
Many people are turning to these apps to host Friday night virtual cocktail parties, or, as some have taken to calling them, “quarantini” parties. For friends or coworkers who are used to getting out on the weekends to bars or restaurants, these virtual opportunities offer a way to keep up tradition and maintain a level of normalcy in their routines.
￼Rediscover an old favorite
Remember back when you were a kid and you had that one movie you watched hundreds of times (much to your parents’ chagrin)? Well, guess what, more than likely that movie is out there on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime waiting for you.
Most streaming sites have a plethora of old films and childhood favorites to choose from and yours are likely out there somewhere. This goes double for books. You should have plenty of time to dive back into your favorite book over the next few weeks.
Go old school
Great news for fans of Jane Austen, letter writing is back in fashion. If you haven’t sat down and penned a thoughtful letter to a friend or family member lately what better time than now? For those with kids this is a chance for them to learn about this “ancient” art. Something they might have otherwise never had the opportunity to do.
Make a day out of it. Get creative with different colored papers and inks, maybe even some stamps or stickers. But please, no glitter, that stuff gets everywhere — and no one wants a lap full of glitter when they open the mail.
￼Explore outdoors
The great outdoors has always served as an escape from the claustrophobia of city life. And, as long as you say 6 feet from other people, hiking and walking are still fine. The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge offers plenty of wide-open spaces to help you maintain social distancing.
And it doesn’t have to be as dramatic as a mile hike in the refuge. Something as simple as taking your dog for a walk around the neighborhood can help relieve stress —for you and Fido.
￼Take up a new hobby
While most of us are looking at short-term entertainment to keep ourselves entertained during isolation, others are looking for more long-term investments. If you are among the latter, why not take up a new hobby? Some hobbies take a lot of time — like learning a musical instrument — but others are simpler.
Anyone with access to computer can download free video games from places like Steam or Origin. There are plenty of simple, carefree video games out there for newcomers to get into. If video games aren’t your style you could try journaling, yoga, or any other number of potential hobbies.
￼Make future plans
The world is an uncertain place. Everyone is wondering what their future might look like right now. Plans are being canceled left and right and no one seems to know what tomorrow might bring. But don’t let that deter you. This is the time to sit down and start planning for the future.
These don’t have to be grand 5-year plans — though there is certainly nothing wrong with that either. But it doesn’t hurt to plan out something for this summer or fall, or even next year. Making plans is a way for us to feel like we have some measure of control over our future. And a little bit of control goes a long way these days.
￼Spend quality time with loved ones
Staying connected to the outside world is important. But oftentimes we spend so much time keeping up with the outside world that we begin to neglect those who are closest to us. So, instead of scrolling through your phone and gasping at every new revelation, put the phone face down and make some time for your loved ones.
Put a puzzle together, play some board games, have a karaoke party, do the kinds of things you don’t normally do with your family. You might spark a new tradition. But even if you don’t, you’ll alleviate your worries for a few hours and grow closer to those who are most important.