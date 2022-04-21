In 2015, after retiring from a job in accounting, Kathy Smyers started weaving blankets and tapestries. It was an interest she’d had long before then.
Smyers was born and raised in New Mexico and had absorbed the Navajo art of the place as she grew up. That art, and the landscape it was created in, stayed with her after she moved to North Texas in the 1970s.
“I love the colors of New Mexico, and the bright colors of Navajo art,” Smyers said. “After I retired, I needed something to do, so I bought a small loom, just to see if I’d enjoy using it.”
Smyers also took classes and workshops back in her native New Mexico, learning some of the traditional methods and artistic style of the Navajo artists.
“I fell in love with it,” Smyers said.
Smyers’ work, and the work of her husband, Jerry Smyers, is being featured at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s Garis Gallery in Duncan. Jerry Smyers began showing his art before his wife and helped in her decision to start showing as well.
“My husband and I teamed up for my first show,” Smyers said. “As long as he was entering art at shows, I figured I should enter mine too, since I would tag along with him anyway.”
Jerry Smyers has worked in various mediums throughout his life. He began making art when he was in first grade and minored in art in college. After retiring from a law enforcement career, he began to make and show his art more often. At the Garis Gallery, most of his work on display will be bronze sculptures and casts.
A reception will be held for the featured artwork on Friday, the same day as Jerry Smyers’ birthday. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees will have a chance to meet the artists.
Jerry and Kathy are familiar with the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and the Garis Gallery, having attended shows there several times. This will be the first time their art will have been featured inside the gallery.
“We really appreciate the opportunity to be involved,” Smyers said. “It’s a wonderful place, with a really beautiful gallery, and we’re looking forward to seeing people there.”