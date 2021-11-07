When Cameron University’s Dr. Lucas Kaspar takes the stage on Saturday, music lovers can look forward to a slate of entertaining, buoyant and versatile music emanating from his trombone.
“When selecting the music for this program, I purposely chose music that is fun and upbeat,” Kaspar said. “The music really shows off the capabilities of the bass trombone — which many people may see as an instrument that can only play loud and slow music. Though this recital has some very loud and aggressive moments, there are also moments of finesse and nimbleness.”
The recital will open with “Variations on Barnacle Bill the Sailor” by Steven Frank.
“Barnacle Bill is a fictional character loosely based on a 19th-century San Francisco sailor and Gold Rush miner, William Bernard,” Kaspar said. “The theme of this piece can be heard in the original 1933 cartoon ‘Popeye the Sailor,’ in which it was first used as a recurring theme to represent the Bluto character. In this number, the theme will be varied three times, each time adding a higher level of difficulty for the bass trombonist.”
Michael Davis’ “Blackhawk” will follow. Davis is best known for being the trombonist of the Rolling Stones for five world tours and served as Frank Sinatra’s exclusive trombonist.
For the piece, “Mahogany Moods,” Kaspar will be joined by J.D. Little on saxophone and Yiuka Little on piano. Composer Jim Stephenson wrote the piece in 2015 for saxophonist Tim McAllister, bass trombonist Randy Hawes and pianist Kathryn Goodson.
“I chose this piece because I wanted to perform something that featured my great colleague, Dr. J.D. Little,” Kaspar said.
Kaspar will follow that with “On Your Own Now,” composed in 2017 by Steven Verhelst, a young Belgian composer and trombonist. He has quickly become one of the prominent composers for brass, as many top brass players from around the world are performing and recording his music.
As the title suggests, the piece is for solo bass trombone with no accompaniment and is divided into six primary sections which represent different stages of life for an individual. The music takes the listener on an individual’s life journey and includes moments of pure joy, laughter, sadness, hurt, anxiousness, and boredom.
“The double valve bass trombone is a very young instrument in relation to other instruments, as it is only around 60 years old,” Kaspar said. “The instrument was also not originally designed as a solo instrument, but rather to be played in the orchestra. Because of this, there is not a lot of quality solo repertoire for the instrument. It is exciting to see composers like Verhelst write new compelling music for the bass trombone.”
The recital will close with a suite that will include three traditional spirituals arranged in a jazz style: “Deep River,” “Swing Low Sweet Chariot” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”