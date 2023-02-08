Works by Cameron University students will be on public display in the Cameron University Art Teaching Gallery, located in the Art Building, in conjunction with the Fourth Annual Student Art Competition and Exhibition.
Featuring works of art created in a multitude of media, the exhibition will open with a reception and announcement of awards from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The juror for the competition is B.C. Gilbert, sculptor, painter, printmaker and teacher. After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art from Cameron University in 1997, Gilbert earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting and sculpting from Texas Tech University in 2001. He taught high school art at Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, from 2008 to 2018 and was an adjunct professor at Midwestern State University from 2016 to 2022. He currently teaches welding at Wichita Falls Career Education Center and has recently installed four large-scale sculptures in Lubbock, Texas that will be on display for public viewing for the next two years.
Gilbert will select awards in two categories: Two-Dimensional Art and Three-Dimensional Art. Three cash awards will be presented in both categories. Three honorable mention cash awards will also be presented.
The exhibition will be on display through March 2.
Students whose work will be exhibited are listed by hometown.
Carnegie: Dayton Horn
Comanche: Krystal Solis
Duncan: Alyssa Cox, Monica Monsanto, Nikki Reid
Elgin: Jada Lawson, Katrielle Sonnenburg
Lawton/Fort Sill: Emilee Basham, Kanney Do, Heather Frampton, Sage Girardot, Stephanie Graham, Sabrina McClellan, Betty Jo Patris, Jaden Pebeahsy, Courtney Pufall, Camila Ramos, Cindy Shifflett, Katrielle Sonnenburg, Amanda Williams
Marlow: Allison Strutton
Medicine Park: Diane Denham
Norman: Susan Morren
Walters: Sooner Meyer
The Art Teaching Gallery is located in the Art Building of the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex, and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when the university is open. The Student Art Competition is made possible by a grant from Cameron University Lectures and Concerts.