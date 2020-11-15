DUNCAN — Just in time for the holidays, the Chisholm Trail Arts Council is bringing the “Music of Mancini” to the Simmons Center stage. This marks the second concert in the 2020-2021 CTAC Live Concert Series.
The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday by Jukebox Saturday Night, a music review of the big bands from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. The review celebrates America’s swing era by performing music of the era from performers like Glen Miller, Duke Ellington and more.
Jukebox Saturday Night will celebrate the compositions of Mancini from his early work with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, including music from the film “The Glen Miller Story,” to other favorite memorable melodies from TV and film classics such as “Peter Gunn,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “The Pink Panther” and many more.
Mancini was born in Cleveland, Okla., in 1924. His love of music came through his father, who was an expert at playing the piccolo and the flute. After high school, he joined the Carnegie Institute of Technology to study music, then left in 1942 to join the Julliard School of Music. That ended prematurely when he joined the military in World War II. While in the Army, he was introduced to the Army Corps Band where he played piano and began arranging music for them after he was discharged from service. After marrying his wife Ginny in 1947, he left the band and headed to Hollywood where he began to compose music for film.
The CTAC Lice Concert series is sponsored by the Duncan Area Economic development Foundation.
For ticket information, please call the CTAC office at 252-4160 or visit chisholmtrailarts.com.