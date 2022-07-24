Jilli Jones got her first camera when she was 12 years old.
It was a Kodak 35mm Point and Shoot, a rectangular thing consisting of little more than a built-in lens, a button to shoot and a compartment to load in film.
Jones was hooked.
“My love for photography was heavily influenced by pictures of my ancestors in old family photos, and the ancestors taking the pictures,” Jones said. “I wanted to be like them.”
Jones’ love for photography goes further back than getting her first camera. She grew up in Southwest Oklahoma, just outside Duncan, on a cattle ranch. She didn’t have TV or Internet, and spent a lot of her time outdoors. When she wasn’t playing outdoors, she would draw or look through boxes of old family photos.
“My parents encouraged me to explore different mediums of art from a very young age,” Jones said. “But I fell in love with photography.”
Jones has been working as a professional photographer for 15 years, juggling professional contract work with more expressive portrait and landscape work. Her work has an overwhelming sense of painted smoothness and clarity, an unreal and dream-like quality that lends itself especially well to her landscape work.
The landscapes she shoots are unmistakably Southwestern. Jones lives in Central Texas, but her photos are often of iconic desert landscapes. Among the most recognizable in her work are an astonishing wide-angle shot of the Monument Valley in Arizona, and an intensely colorful shot from the Great Sand Dunes of Southern Colorado.
Jones says she’s spent a lot of her life traveling for work and recreation, and that each stop has influenced her work.
“You might say I have a wanderlust,” Jones said. “My zest for life has bounced me around to different states for work, travel, and new places to call home.”
Jones also works to capture things smaller than vistas, and much of her work is in portraits, to which she brings the same uncanny and striking clarity she brings to landscapes. Subjects are captured in close-up, their faces expressed with all the detail and expression of the natural worlds already mentioned.
Jones recently opened an exhibit of her work at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum and Garis Gallery in Duncan. Though she’s had many pop-up shows, and some of her work shown in shared exhibits, this is the first of this type.
“I feel this is the biggest exhibit I’ve participated in so far in my career,” Jones said.
Leah Mulkey, assistant director of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, said she was first drawn to Jones’ work through seeing her portraits.
“Jilli’s photography is extremely eye-catching,” Mulkey said. “One of the things I love about her photos is how she captures striking images of people I know. They look like professional models.”
The process of exhibiting her art has changed the way Jones works. She says it’s helped her to be less tough on herself.
“I have a tendency to be a perfectionist, and I’m my own worst critic,” Jones said. “Putting my work into the world has helped me to be more compassionate toward myself.”