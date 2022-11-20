Eleanor Dubkinsky Quartet

The Eleanor Dubinsky Quartet will perform in concert Dec. 8 at the Simmons Center Theater in Duncan.

 Courtesy photo

DUNCAN — Multi-talented artist Eleanor Dubinsky will be performing in concert Dec. 8 at the Simmons Center Theater.

Performing with her quartet, their style combines elements of jazz, pop, and world music, and encourages audience participation.

