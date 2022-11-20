DUNCAN — Multi-talented artist Eleanor Dubinsky will be performing in concert Dec. 8 at the Simmons Center Theater.
Performing with her quartet, their style combines elements of jazz, pop, and world music, and encourages audience participation.
“Our show in Duncan is a holiday-ish concert,” Dubinsky said in an interview with The Constitution. “It will be a festive show that celebrates international connections.
“We will be playing some really beautiful Christmas songs that people know and love, some secular holiday songs as well, and then some like, ‘What a Wonderful World’ that make you feel like you want to be sitting by a fire.”
Dubinsky was classically trained as a cellist, which she began studying at the age of 3. She also leads the group as a singer — in up to four different languages. She speaks and sings fluently in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.
“(I) think that languages embody culture,” Dubinsky said, “it’s like a portal to a whole world, to a whole way of being and of seeing things.”
The other members of the group, including Dubinsky’s husband, contribute their own talents in percussion, guitar, bass, vocals and various other instruments, including some unique ones from other countries. Reviewed by NPR as, “a multilingual musician who can capture the emotions and soul of a community in a song” (Felix Contreras), this will be Dubinsky’s first time to the area.
“Believe it or not, this is really fun for us, to be able to come to places that we might never have gotten to visit otherwise,” Dubinsky said. “Every time I come to a smaller place I get to rediscover just how engaged and generous people are everywhere, and just how warm and fuzzy the hospitality is.”
Dubinsky started her career with a degree in Educational Studies from Brown University. There, she said, she examined the interplay between art and social change. She “began to see the arts as a place that can be an educational space.” After several years of focusing on dance, she became frustrated with the small audience size and limited impact. Eventually, she turned her attention back to her first artistic venture — music.
“I made a record and was really surprised at how easy it was to communicate the connection between the music and the people,” she said. “Whereas in dance you make them work, and hope they come — with music the audience is much broader, and it’s a much more common language.” That first record was made 15 years ago, and she’s been performing and recording music ever since, to critical acclaim.
As Glamour magazine describes it, “Eleanor’s music is all about connection and empowerment. It makes me feel transported to a sandy beach, where I can be free and dip my toes in the water” (Mickey Woods). Her music has been featured on MTV, Lifetime, Animal Planet, NPR, and on ads for American Express.
When asked to describe what the show will be like, Dubinsky paused before answering, “It’s very rhythmic, with a lot of Latin influences.” Genre is hard,” she said, “(because) our music is jazz, pop, and world music altogether, but … I don’t think genre does it justice. It really is all those things, and more. I think our music connects those genres in the same way it connects languages.”
When asked who should come to the concert, Dubinsky replied, “Please bring your kids, please bring your teenagers, please bring your parents! I do think it’s a concert for all ages, it’s a warm and welcoming show with a lot of exciting moments.” After a brief pause, she added, “The music in the show can be romantic too, so it makes for a fun date night.”
Back on the topic of connecting people from all walks of life, she added, “This is a very welcoming place for people who may not connect with other types of concerts. Everyone in the band speaks Spanish. I would say specifically to people who are Spanish speaking — please come! You are welcome. It’s not all in English.”
Dubinsky explained her artistic philosophy.
“I don’t love the idea of being an entertainer. Don’t get me wrong, I hope what we do is entertaining, but I really do hope that the audience doesn’t have a passive experience, but that they are compelled to join us, whether energetically or literally, with their hands or voices.”
Dubinsky said that people often clap, dance or find themselves singing along at her shows. “A feel-good experience,” she called it. “Everyone finds their own story in the music. And it doesn’t have to be the same story.”
During her visit, Dubinsky also is taking part in a songwriting workshop for students at Duncan High School. According to a press release, “Eleanor will visit a Junior English class and engage the students in a fun songwriting process. With her assistance, students will work on lyric brainstorming. She will help create a melody instrumental accompaniment to the song lyrics with help of the students.” Bank of Commerce and Chisholm Trail Art Members are helping to sponsor this portion of her visit.
On a final note, Dubinsky offered this observation, “If we can find a way to connect to one another through music, regardless of language or background or politics, I hope we can create an environment in which people can share that.”