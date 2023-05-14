NORMAN — A historic home to the art of a Native American art legacy is readying to reopen.
The Oscar Jacobson Foundation’s Board of Trustees announced the rescheduled grand reopening of the Jacobson House Native Art Center at 609 Chautauqua Avenue in Norman will be from noon to 6 p.m. May 20.
The public is invited to share in a celebration of the Kiowa Six artists: Spencer Asah, James Auchiah, Jack Hokeah, Stephen Mopope, Lois Smoky and Monroe Tsatoke; and the artists’ legacy, said volunteer Brian Daffron.
The event will feature a Kiowa Six exhibition; silent auction; tribal singing and dancing featuring the O-Ho-Mah Lodge Singers and the Jacobson House Singers; musical performances by Chebon Tiger and Erica Bread; and a reading by the 2023 PEN/Hemingway award-winning novelist Oscar Hokeah.
The event also will have a food truck available from Redbird Concessions and multiple tribal artists setting up throughout the day.
The University of Oklahoma has invested significant time and resources over the last year into renovating the infrastructure of this historic landmark where contemporary Native American art began, Daffron said.
“The legacy of Dr. Oscar Jacobson and the Kiowa Six is evidenced not just in their works of art, but in the tree of influential artists who have stemmed from their tutelage,” he said.
Tracey Satepauhoodle-Mikkanen, emeritus chair of the Jacobson House Board of Trustees, shared her thoughts about the Kiowa Six and their impact on both the Kiowa community and the art world as a whole.
“I have known the Kiowa Six, (formerly known as the Kiowa Five), for most of my life, as I am of the Kiowa and Caddo Nations,” she said. “I was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, and my homebase and heart to this day remains in Kiowa country.”
Satepauhoodle-Mikkanen said that even though she grew up with the story of these Kiowa artists, she didn’t fully understand the full extend of their impact. From beginning the “Native American Renaissance Art Movement” to finally becoming recognized as “fine art,” their impact is felt.
“Few truly know the history of how Native American art transcended cultures and, with Dr. Jacobson’s help, Kiowa art was no longer characterized as a ‘primitive’ art form,” she said. “What is truly amazing is that it all happened in a small house at 609 Chautauqua in the 1920s, and now, that journey continues and is still thriving in 2023.
Satepauhoodle-Mikkanen has been affiliated with the nonprofit art organization for over 30 years. The Oscar Jacobson Foundation’ that maintains and operates The Jacobson House Native Art Center, on the far north corner of the University of Oklahoma.
“The current center and museum had its humble beginnings as the home of Dr. Oscar Brousse and Mrs. Jacobson, and their children,” she said. “The unique story between Dr. Jacobson and the Kiowa artists happened within the walls of this unique home during a tumultuous time of forced transition and assimilation for the Kiowa people.”
Throughout the decades affiliated with The Oscar Jacobson Foundation, the organization has been grateful for all the many donations and gifts, Satepauhoodle-Mikkanen said. Yet undoubtedly the greatest gift to be celebrated at this point has been the extensive renovation project of The Jacobson House by the University of Oklahoma.
“The University has truly secured the future of the Jacobson Foundation’s mission and I can say, with a certain amount of fortitude, that the Jacobson House Native American Art Center will now definitely remain a catalyst for art created by, not only the Kiowa, but all Indigenous people,” she said.
There’s an importance to Native American art that impact more than the arts culture but tribal culture as well, Satepauhoodle-Mikkanen said. This setting builds a bridge to the future through recognition of the past.
“Like many Kiowas, I am facing the loss of our culture, language, and the knowledge of our elders,” she said. “The Jacobson House, just as it did over a century ago, can continue to bridge that gap and preserve those important aspects of our people’s lives and experiences.”
“Where else can one go to study the arts, learn about traditions and ‘practice’ your culture, at the same time?” she asked. “That’s what makes it such a valuable and truly unique place, unlike no other.”
The Jacobson House Foundation Board thanks the University of Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation, the Choctaw Nation, and all their supporters for their tremendous generosity and continual commitment to the preservation and revitalization of Native American arts and culture, Satepauhoodle-Mikkanen said.
