NORMAN — A historic home to the art of a Native American art legacy is readying to reopen.

The Oscar Jacobson Foundation’s Board of Trustees announced the rescheduled grand reopening of the Jacobson House Native Art Center at 609 Chautauqua Avenue in Norman will be from noon to 6 p.m. May 20.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

