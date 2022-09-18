It’s been two years since Lawton held one of its biggest celebrations of the year, but next weekend, the International Festival is coming back.
For three days, Elmer Thomas Park will be filled with food, dance, music and people from all around the world, all from the people of various cultures that make up the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
Bobbie Whitson, the chair for the International Festival board, isn’t sure how long she’s been chair, but she knows she’s been a part of the festival for more than 20 years.
“Other people tell me I’ve been chair for 20 years,” Whitson said. “But I’m not sure if that’s accurate or not. It’s definitely been a long time.”
Over the course of her years with the festival, Whitson has seen the event grow steadily. In its first year, it was held inside the Lawton Public Library. It was moved to the plaza outside the library, and then outgrew that area, moving to Elmer Thomas Park.
“We take up a good amount of the park when we’re there, too,” Whitson said. “It’s a big event.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitson said the festival would often be attended by as many as 32,000 people over the course of the weekend, filling up the whole park with bustling activity.
“It gets pretty hard to park, but that’s kind of a good thing for us, really,” Whitson said. “It means people are coming out for the event.”
The festival is a celebration of Lawton’s diversity, and the different people who come together in the community. Owing in large part to Fort Sill, and to Cameron University’s recruitment of foreign students, Lawton is a small city where a lot of different cultures come together.
“It’s a celebration of our community,” Whitson said. “So many different people from so many nations make up the people we have here, and it’s a way to let all of them express their cultures and celebrate who they are.”
The festival will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday with “The Parade of Nations,” where people from different nationalities are invited to walk in line toward the stage, and to share something about their nation or their culture.
Participants in the parade are encouraged to dress in traditional clothes from their cultures, but it isn’t a requirement. No pre-registration is required to take part in the parade.
“For the first time in a few years, Fort Sill is actively participating in the festival, and some of their soldiers will be in the parade,” Whitson said. “Since they can’t really pack very much, we don’t ask them to dress in traditional garb, so some people will be in uniform or in their everyday clothes.”
The parade will be followed, on the same stage, by a performance from one of this year’s special guests, Grupo Fantasma, a Latin Funk band from Austin, Texas.
Grupo Fantasma is a celebrated group in the world of Latin Funk, having won two Grammy awards for Best Latin Rock or Alternative album twice.
“They’re a very popular group, that have won a lot of awards,” Whitson said. “We’re very excited to have them performing for us.”
Performers will cycle through two main stages throughout the festival, with smaller performances going on the ground as well. Some major performers will include The Southwest Troubadours, Kealii’s Polynesian Spectacular, Mexican Folkloric Dancers and Tunes from India.
“We have all sorts of performances going on at the event,” Whitson said. “We’re still finalizing the schedule for some of the performers in the international area, so there’s going to be a lot going on.”
There also will be vendors providing food and other items on the festival grounds, though Whitson warns that for this return festival, some of the vendors who regularly attend are still wary of coming back to a large festival post-COVID.
“We know a lot of people come for specific vendors, so we’re hoping everybody who comes out will still enjoy themselves even if their favorite vendor wasn’t able to make it this year,” Whitson said.
After two years of cancellations, board members and community members are excited for the return of the International Festival. For Whitson, it’s as much an opportunity for attendees to learn about other cultures as it is a celebration of Lawton’s diversity.
“For one thing, it represents an embracing of our multicultural community,” Whitson said. “You have to go at least once. It’s a great opportunity to get exposed to people from all these different countries, and see what makes Lawton unique.”