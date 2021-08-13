There will be no songs, no dances, no culinary delights in Elmer Thomas Park this September. For the second year running, the International Festival has been canceled.
Last June, the International Festival Committee and the Lawton & Arts and Humanities Council chose to cancel what would have been the 41st annual festival. The festival was rescheduled for Sept. 24-26 of 2021. At the time, the hope was that COVID-19 cases would no longer be a threat.
COVID case numbers and hospital stays continue to increase in Lawton, and vaccination rates have continued to remain low, which led to the decision to cancel the festival again.
“Nobody wanted to put the axe to it,” said Jason Poudrier, executive director of the Lawton Arts & Humanities Council.
At the same time, the Arts & Humanities Council, along with the International Festival Committee, wanted to do their part to keep the community safe, according to Pourdier.
In 2019, the International Festival brought over 25,000 people together in Elmer Thomas Park. And while the event takes place outside, the space is small and festival-goers are typically in close proximity to one another.
“I know a lot of people are frustrated, but consider that there are people on this committee that have been planning this for months. It was difficult, soul crushing even, for them to cancel it. However, the committee and council felt that this was the best decision for the health of Lawton and the health of the International Festival, as the International Festival is made up of citizens and is for the citizens of Lawton,” Poudrier said.
Bobbie Whitson, the chair of the International Festival Committee, agreed with Poudrier’s assessment.
“It takes us about a year to plan each festival,” Whitson said. “We were very disappointed. All of us were looking forward to the festival this year.”
Whitson also echoed Poudrier’s concerns about the state of COVID-19 infections in Lawton and the surrounding areas.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of concerns about the way COVID numbers have been increasing. There is really just no way for us to control social distancing and masking and we felt like it was safer for our community, our performers and volunteers to cancel. We didn’t want to become a super spreader event.”
Dinah Lazarte, has served on the international Festival Committee board and as a volunteer for the festival for many years. She is also a registered nurse and the Chief Quality Officer for Southwestern Medical Center who said she has intimate knowledge of the current COVID spike and the damage it can cause.
“I was able to contribute to the decision because of what I see on the healthcare side,” Lazarte said. “The International Festival is designed to bring people together. You’re eating together, talking, singing — you really can’t maintain the CDC recommended protocols during all of that.”
Before the official cancellation, the council and the committee had been considering other options to safely host the festival.
“We wanted to preserve the essence of what the festival is. We didn’t want to have some kind of watered-down festival,” Poudrier said. “We are storing up all that energy to unleash it next year. In fact, planning for next year starts today.”
Poudrier and Whitson both expressed their gratitude to the community, the festival volunteers and performers.
“We just really wanted to put our community’s safety first,” Whitson said. “I hope they will show us their continuing support.”