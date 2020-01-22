In a push toward creating a more diverse and inclusive fellowship, New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Lawton is planning an “International Day or Praise” on Feb. 22.
The church is inviting members and non-members alike to attend a “full day of worship and praise,” that will focus on diversity.
This inaugural event will feature a “mini concert” and a dinner immediately following the worship service. Recording artists Princelliott, Ricky Kendricks and other local musicians will perform.
“One of the reasons we chose this artist is he brings a refreshing contemporary gospel sound that we hope will be inviting to the youth in the community which we hope will spark a spiritual revival,” said Maria Meredith, the church’s Community Service Director.
The event will kick-off with a 9:30 a.m. Bible study. Following the Bible study, Pastor Shelot Pierre will present a lecture to the congregation. Afterwards, the church will provide an international dinner with food from many cultures represented.
“We were motivated to sponsor this type of event to unify the Christian community in the area while celebrating each of our diverse ethnic differences,” Meredith said.
Members and guests to the event are invited to dress in attire that represents their culture and heritage, Meredith said. The event is open to all cultures and ethnicities in an effort to live the biblical ideal of embracing members “from every nation, tribe, people and language.”
“We encourage everyone that attends to wear the attire from the country they represent,” Meredith said. “Come out and help us celebrate our diversity as we celebrate the God that unifies us.”
Attendance at the event is free, and participants are encouraged to save the date in preparation for the “International Day of Praise” on Feb. 22.
For more information about the event or to inquire about the church, call Meredith at 353-0753 or email the church at new_life_sda_church@yahoo.com.