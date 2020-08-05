Interactive gameplay key to uncomfortable, powerful narratives

As narrative-based games continue to gain popularity, a growing debate has waged in the video game industry: how much control should the player have over the story?
Video games as a medium continue to mature with each passing year. Better technology gives the developers with the biggest budgets the chance to emulate movies more and more. Games like “Red Dead Redemption 2” and “The Last of Us Part II” are the epitome of this approach — providing a Hollywood-esque storyline that the player enjoys in between long stretches of gameplay. Other developers with smaller budgets — indie developers — have approached narrative design with a more open choice, often giving players much more control over the events that happen in-game. Many games, especially RPGs, offer a blended design that allows the players to make designs at certain moments, but rarely affect the overall narrative.
Each approach has its own advantages and disadvantages, depending what developers are striving for with the game. Some have come to criticize, as far back as 2009’s “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2,” that player choice should take a much more pronounced place within game design. That debate has only increased with recent releases like “Red Dead Redemption 2” and “The Last of Us Part II,” both of which ask the player to make difficult actions within the narrative of the game.
I’m sure this has been a concern for years of game development, going back to the early days of the industry, as soon as someone could apply a storyline to the actions of sprites on screen. In 2009, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” released with the infamous “No Russian” mission, in which the player takes the role of an unnamed CIA operative embedded with a Russian terrorist group. The terrorists attack an airport, slaughtering civilians in a drawn-out mission at the end of which the player character is shot and killed. In the grand scheme of the narrative, the attack was to provoke a war between the United States and Russia. It served a purpose, but did the player really need to participate? Granted, the player didn’t have to pull the trigger or shoot a single person. But no matter the action of the player, the slaughter happens and he’s killed at the end. It made many feel uncomfortable, prompting questions as to why it was an interactive mission and not simply a cutscene.
The most problematic game in this discussion is “The Last of Us Part II.” I wrote about its ludonarrative dissonance a few weeks back, but this is a different point. Many complained about the ending to the first game, in which Joel, controlled by the player, slaughters an entire group of Fireflies, a paramilitary organization, preventing them from creating a cure to the virus that ravaged the world and turned infected into bloodthirsty monsters, because it would require the death of Ellie, whom he had come to love as a daughter. Many felt Naughty Dog should have given the player the choice as to whether Ellie was allowed to die, and a cure created, or to follow in Joel’s actions.
The sequel offers several other moments similar to that across the game. Without diving into spoilers, the finale of the first game is the catalyst for everything that happens in its sequel. There could not be a “The Last of Us Part II” as it is written without Joel killing the Fireflies. Giving the player the choice for the ending would completely ruin any attempt at a sequel. On the other side of that same token, giving player choices as to how certain events play out in “The Last of Us Part II” would ruin the storyline that Naughty Dog is telling.
These games are attempting to tell a very specific story that will illicit very specific emotions. Watching the opening hours of “The Last of Us Part II” is absolutely heart wrenching specifically because of the events of the first game. These events have to happen because they are the only logical conclusion to a narrative thread that was started seven years ago. Thus the events that play out over the next 30 hours are the direct result of the actions at the start of the game. Allowing the player to choose not to engage in a specific fight, or to walk away at a certain narrative point, would undermine the story up to that point and would unravel everything that came before.
Video game stories can include choices and still be powerful and engaging. Look no further than “The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt,” which features one of the best stories of this console generation, while still including narrative choices at specific moments. But “The Witcher III,” much like “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and other choice-based narratives aim for a different type of narrative — one that the character can shape and control. They’re not setting out to tell a very specific story to make a specific point or elicit a specific emotion.
When playing “The Last of Us Part II,” you are supposed to feel bad about pulling the trigger to kill someone important. You’re supposed to feel angry when you strike out for vengeance. You’re supposed to feel catharsis at the end when you let go. You can’t get those types of emotions when you have a choice to do the opposite action. Just because a game is an interactive medium does not mean the player should have complete control over the narrative. It’s that interactivity that can help create those special moments that can’t be found in any other entertainment medium.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.