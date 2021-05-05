Impressive 'Returnal' crippled by poor decisions

Sony’s newest exclusive release is hamstrung by some strange decisions by its developer and publisher.
Housemarque’s “Returnal,” a rogue like third-person shooter, released last Friday and has already captivated audiences with its tight game play, brilliant graphics and addicting structure. It checks almost every box for exciting early-generation console exclusive. By all accounts, it should be one of the hottest games on the market for the foreseeable future, as publishers struggle to get next-gen content out the door fast enough. And while it is an extremely fun and addictive game, it also doubles as one of the most frustrating experiences in recent memory.
“Returnal” is a rogue-like game, which focuses on pushing as far into the game as possible before dying. With each death, your player is completely reset, the level design changes and any progress made is erased. That structure alone might sound frustrating, but it’s very addicting and engaging. You can accumulate permanent upgrades and powerups that will help you with your next run, along with the muscle memory and experience to tackle challenges when they reappear. The entire game is designed around this concept of pushing, dying and repeating. The rogue-like genre has grown immensely in recent years. Last year’s “Hades,” a Greek mythology-themed rogue-like won game of the year for many publications.
But what makes “Returnal” different from “Hades” and other similar titles is the length of its runs. Most rogue-like runs are designed to be completed in one sitting of less than an hour. The length comes from the immense difficulty, the changing levels and the extended time it takes to build your character up enough to complete a run without dying — only to do it over again and push more for additional content. The runs in “Returnal” are just too long.
A single run through “Returnal,” without dying, could last as much as three or four hours, depending on how much the player explores the alien planet, and how methodically they want to approach enemy encounters and boss fights. That’s an exceptionally long time to sit in one time and play through the game. There is no mid-run save functionality. The only way to pause a run and do something else — like anything in life — is to put the PlayStation 5 into rest mode. Therein lies the problem.
Ever since its November launch, the PS5 has been plagued with rest mode problems. Theoretically, players can suspend their PS5 at any point and resume the game at a later time, exactly where they left off. It’s a functionality that dates back to the last console generation. The rest function doesn’t always work like that. Thousands have reported issues with the PS5 crashing when entering rest mode, forcing a hard reset of the console. Others have even reported rest mode bricking their systems. Sony has acknowledged the rest mode does have issues, and has promised updates to fix it, but have yet to fully address the problem. Sony’s competitors have gone above and beyond with improving the system.
The Xbox Series S/X takes this functionality to the next level, allowing players to suspend multiple games at a time. But the PS5 only allows one suspension at a time. And when players decide to open an app to stream movies or music, that suspended game is closed. So one can see the problem in suspending a “Returnal” run and hoping the PS5 doesn’t do anything to accidentally close the game.
Social media has been filled with reports of players completely losing all of their progress due to the PS5 crashing in rest mode. Others have accidentally lost their progress by opening Netflix or other apps in order to use the system’s media services. “Returnal” itself has been known to crash on many players. And anytime Sony pushes out one of its unannounced firmware updates for the PS5, progress is also lost.
For its part, Housemarque has stated that it’s currently listening to fan feedback in regards to adding a mid-run save system of some kind. Some have questioned whether adding such a mechanic would somehow compromise the developer’s vision for the game. “Returnal” is about dying and learning from those mistakes — not unlike “Demon’s Souls” or “Dark Souls,” which prompt similar fan outcry for difficulty modes. But there’s nothing that needs to be inherently changed within the structure of the game. It simply needs this addition in order to accommodate people who don’t have time to sit down for multiple hours at a single time, and don’t want to lose progress due to Sony’s ongoing stumbles to address a problem that it has known about for six months.
“Returnal” is a fantastic game, but it’s one that might not be enjoyable until certain changes are made.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.