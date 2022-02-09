It’s been a long time since I’ve had to worry about my phone dying before I could make it to a charger. Not because I’ve been able to optimize it for battery life, but because I make sure to carry a charger with me everywhere I go.
As I was thinking about advice to dish out this week, I found myself staring at my phone and realizing I had about 12 percent battery life. Which brings me to my topic, I think you can guess what it is.
So there are some basics steps you can take to boost your phone’s battery life without having to get too into the weeds in your setting. The first, and probably the most obvious, is to turn your phone’s brightness down. The easiest way to ensure you are using the right level of brightness is to turn auto-brightness on if its an option, this will make sure your phone adjusts to whatever your current need is.
Another really simple step is to pay attention to what apps you are downloading and using. If you play a lot of games on your phone or do a lot of streaming (like me) you are likely having to charge your phone two or three times a day. Some apps are absolutely battery-devouring monsters. Also, remember to actually close your apps when you’re done using them rather than simply tapping away. If you have five or six apps running in the background, you’re going to be draining your battery.
You can also turn off your Wi-Fi if things get desperate. Wi-Fi can be great for saving your data if you aren’t on an unlimited plan, but it’s also a serious battery hog. Unless you know you need Wi-Fi for a specific task, keeping it turned off can help improves your battery life by a surprising amount.
I’ve talked before about why your should turn your location services off as a privacy setting, but turning them off can also take some strain off your battery. You can always turn it on when you need it, just like Wi-Fi.
Finally, and this is a good tip even if you aren’t necessarily worried about draining your battery, make sure to carry a charger and a battery backup with you whenever you know you’re going to be traveling. There is nothing worse than seeing your battery bar move into the red and realizing you don’t have a phone charger with you. Battery backups can help in the event that you aren’t near an outlet, but just remember to keep those backups charged.
Hopefully these tips will help you from suffering battery drain in the future.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly tech column for The Lawton Constitution.